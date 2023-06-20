New Forza Horizon 5 Update Live on Xbox and PC, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 has today gone live across Xbox and PC platforms. Despite launching all the way back in 2021, Playground has continued to support FH5 in a major way with routine updates and expansions. As of today, that trend has continued as the studio has let loose its Series 22 update for Forza Horizon 5 which brings a number of new cars and features to its vast open-world.

Downloadable at this very moment, the newest Forza Horizon 5 update has accomplished the norm and has solved a variety of bugs and other problems that have been found in the game. Outside of this, though, a new Car Pack has also been released which adds four new vehicles to FH5. And later this week beginning on June 22, a group of nine additional cars will then be earnable as rewards as part of the Festival Playlist and Donut Media storyline.

To get a look at all of the new additions found in today's Forza Horizon 5 update, you can view the patch notes down below.

New Features

Horizon Test Track Also available in Co-Op

15 Test Track Accolades

5 Test Track Badges

ASL/BSL Language for Donut Media @Horizon story cinematics

27 Rims Modulare B15 Evo Modulare B30 Modulare B37 Modulare B38 Modulare B9 Modulare D15 Modulare D18 Modulare D30 Modulare D31 Modulare D32 Modulare D35 Modulare D37 Modulare D9 Modulare M19 Modulare S9 Fikse 802 Fikse FC305 Fikse FC307 Fikse Profil 10 Rotiform AeroDisc 'TightMesh' Rotiform AeroDisc 'Digi Camo' Rotiform AeroDisc 'The Void' Rotiform AeroDisc 'Checkered' Rotiform AeroDisc 'Splash' Rotiform AeroDisc 'Branded' Rotiform AeroDisc 'Donuts' Rotiform AeroDisc 'Dino Nugs'

New engine audio for the 2003 Nissan Farilady Z

6 Donut Media Car Horns

"Upgrade Heroes" Series Features (Available from June 22nd until July 20th)

Donut Media Story HiLow (permanently unlocked after June 22nd)

20 Donut Media HiLow Story Accolades

Evolving World: Donut Media Merch stalls

Evolving World: Mechanic Tank Piñata collectible

1 Accolade "Upgrade Heroes Collector"

Unlockable cars

5 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from June 22nd onwards) 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 1991 GMC Syclone 1992 GMC Typhoon 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series 2023 Formula Drift #64 Forsberg Racing Nissan Z

4 Donut Media HiLow Reward Cars (Available from June 22nd) 2003 Nissan Donut Media 350Z 'High Car' 2004 Nissan Donut Media 350Z 'Low Car' 1996 Formula Drift #51 Donut Media Nissan 240SX 1994 Ford Supervan 3 'Donut Media Edition'



Horizon Racing Car Pack cars (Available from June 20th through Car Pack purchase)

2023 Lotus Emira

2021 Forsberg Racing Nissan 'Altimaniac'

2022 Pagani Huarya R

2020 Saleen Sportruck XR Black Label

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the game client could crash after receiving an invisible "DLC Car DLC Car" generic message through player gifting (Bug ID 3896802)

Fixed an issue where sometimes Traction Control was getting reactivated upon restarting an EventLab race from the finishing scoreboard (Bug ID 3891099)

Fixed an issue where sometimes the UI was showing an incorrect number of smashed Bonus Boards (Bug ID 3873073)

(Console) Fixed an issue with Steering Wheels where the default value for the Steering Rotation was incorrectly set (Bug ID 3890381)

Fixed an issue in the Eliminator where sometimes the timeout bar wasn't showing the correct values and players were getting eliminated earlier than intended (Bug ID 3887455)

Fixed an issue where certain cosmetic items were incorrectly marked as available through Wheelspins (Bug ID 3887454)

Fixed an issue where sometimes offroad tyres were incorrectly mounted on players' cars in Donut Media Story (Bug ID 3895799)

Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode camera could clip with the player's character model placed outside of the vehicle (Bug ID 3892792)

Fixed an issue in Horizon Promo where Alejandra's truck appears twice (Bug ID 3896196)

Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where player's character might disappear after saving a preset (Bug ID 3890074)

Fixed an issue with Logitech G920 Steering Wheel where Quick Chat Phrases were not being displayed when selecting them on a Wheel's D-pad in events and in Freeroam (Bug ID 3071918)

Improved replication of ghosting during anti-griefing measures (Bug ID 3866821)

General performance and stability fixes

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant steering wheel where the shift paddles were inverted and media controls were incorrectly displayed (Bug ID 3895860)

Fixed an issue with missing anti-lag pop animation on the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R while using the APR Performance wide bodykit (Bug ID 3892642)

Fixed an issue with misplaced anti-lag pop animation on the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR when the Sports Rear bumper was installed (Bug ID 3892640)

Fixed an issue with missing anti-lag pop animation while Rocket Bunny wide bodykit was installed on the 1998 Nissan Silvia Ks, 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z and the 1994 Nissan 240SX (Bug IDs 3892600, 3892601, 3892602)

Fixed an issue with anti-lag pop animation clipping on the 2015 Lamborghini Huracàn while the Duke Dynamics wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892596)

Fixed an issue with anti-lag pop animation clipping on the 2014 BMW M4 while the StreetFighter LA wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892457)

Accolades