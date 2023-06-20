New Forza Horizon 5 Update Live on Xbox and PC, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 has today gone live across Xbox and PC platforms. Despite launching all the way back in 2021, Playground has continued to support FH5 in a major way with routine updates and expansions. As of today, that trend has continued as the studio has let loose its Series 22 update for Forza Horizon 5 which brings a number of new cars and features to its vast open-world. 

Downloadable at this very moment, the newest Forza Horizon 5 update has accomplished the norm and has solved a variety of bugs and other problems that have been found in the game. Outside of this, though, a new Car Pack has also been released which adds four new vehicles to FH5. And later this week beginning on June 22, a group of nine additional cars will then be earnable as rewards as part of the Festival Playlist and Donut Media storyline. 

To get a look at all of the new additions found in today's Forza Horizon 5 update, you can view the patch notes down below. 

New Features

  • Horizon Test Track
    • Also available in Co-Op
  • 15 Test Track Accolades
  • 5 Test Track Badges
  • ASL/BSL Language for Donut Media @Horizon story cinematics
  • 27 Rims
    • Modulare B15 Evo
    • Modulare B30
    • Modulare B37
    • Modulare B38
    • Modulare B9
    • Modulare D15
    • Modulare D18
    • Modulare D30
    • Modulare D31
    • Modulare D32
    • Modulare D35
    • Modulare D37
    • Modulare D9
    • Modulare M19
    • Modulare S9
    • Fikse 802
    • Fikse FC305
    • Fikse FC307
    • Fikse Profil 10
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'TightMesh'
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'Digi Camo'
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'The Void'
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'Checkered'
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'Splash'
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'Branded'
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'Donuts'
    • Rotiform AeroDisc 'Dino Nugs' 
  • New engine audio for the 2003 Nissan Farilady Z
  • 6 Donut Media Car Horns

"Upgrade Heroes" Series Features (Available from June 22nd until July 20th) 

  • Donut Media Story HiLow (permanently unlocked after June 22nd) 
  • 20 Donut Media HiLow Story Accolades 
  • Evolving World: Donut Media Merch stalls 
  • Evolving World: Mechanic Tank Piñata collectible 
  • 1 Accolade "Upgrade Heroes Collector" 

Unlockable cars 

  • 5 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from June 22nd onwards) 
    • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 
    • 1991 GMC Syclone 
    • 1992 GMC Typhoon 
    • 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series 
    • 2023 Formula Drift #64 Forsberg Racing Nissan Z 
  • 4 Donut Media HiLow Reward Cars (Available from June 22nd) 
    • 2003 Nissan Donut Media 350Z 'High Car' 
    • 2004 Nissan Donut Media 350Z 'Low Car' 
    • 1996 Formula Drift #51 Donut Media Nissan 240SX 
    • 1994 Ford Supervan 3 'Donut Media Edition' 

Horizon Racing Car Pack cars (Available from June 20th through Car Pack purchase) 

  • 2023 Lotus Emira 
  • 2021 Forsberg Racing Nissan 'Altimaniac' 
  • 2022 Pagani Huarya R 
  • 2020 Saleen Sportruck XR Black Label 

Bug fixes 

General 

  • Fixed an issue where the game client could crash after receiving an invisible "DLC Car DLC Car" generic message through player gifting (Bug ID 3896802) 
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes Traction Control was getting reactivated upon restarting an EventLab race from the finishing scoreboard (Bug ID 3891099) 
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the UI was showing an incorrect number of smashed Bonus Boards (Bug ID 3873073) 
  • (Console) Fixed an issue with Steering Wheels where the default value for the Steering Rotation was incorrectly set (Bug ID 3890381) 
  • Fixed an issue in the Eliminator where sometimes the timeout bar wasn't showing the correct values and players were getting eliminated earlier than intended (Bug ID 3887455) 
  • Fixed an issue where certain cosmetic items were incorrectly marked as available through Wheelspins (Bug ID 3887454) 
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes offroad tyres were incorrectly mounted on players' cars in Donut Media Story (Bug ID 3895799) 
  • Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode camera could clip with the player's character model placed outside of the vehicle (Bug ID 3892792) 
  • Fixed an issue in Horizon Promo where Alejandra's truck appears twice (Bug ID 3896196) 
  • Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where player's character might disappear after saving a preset (Bug ID 3890074) 
  • Fixed an issue with Logitech G920 Steering Wheel where Quick Chat Phrases were not being displayed when selecting them on a Wheel's D-pad in events and in Freeroam (Bug ID 3071918) 
  • Improved replication of ghosting during anti-griefing measures (Bug ID 3866821) 
  • General performance and stability fixes 

Cars 

  • Fixed an issue with the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant steering wheel where the shift paddles were inverted and media controls were incorrectly displayed (Bug ID 3895860) 
  • Fixed an issue with missing anti-lag pop animation on the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R while using the APR Performance wide bodykit (Bug ID 3892642) 
  • Fixed an issue with misplaced anti-lag pop animation on the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR when the Sports Rear bumper was installed (Bug ID 3892640) 
  • Fixed an issue with missing anti-lag pop animation while Rocket Bunny wide bodykit was installed on the 1998 Nissan Silvia Ks, 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z and the 1994 Nissan 240SX (Bug IDs 3892600, 3892601, 3892602) 
  • Fixed an issue with anti-lag pop animation clipping on the 2015 Lamborghini Huracàn while the Duke Dynamics wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892596) 
  • Fixed an issue with anti-lag pop animation clipping on the 2014 BMW M4 while the StreetFighter LA wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892457) 

Accolades 

  • Fixed an issue where the "Racing Champion" accolade wasn't unlocked for some players despite completing the challenge (Bug ID 3887453) 
  • Blue Suit and Mexico Race gloves can be obtained through Test Track accolade (Bug ID 3893896) 
    • Developer's Notes: Horizon Test Track Accolades can be found in the Creatives category 
