New Forza Horizon 5 Freebie Celebrates “More Gamers Driving Together” on PS5 and Xbox

Forza Horizon 5 was released on PlayStation 5 late last month, marking the first time the series has ever appeared on a Sony platform. It’s a pretty big deal, and developer Playground Games and Lamborghini are celebrating in a unique way. The game recently added the Lamborghini Revuelto, and players can now score a free livery for it by using the Share Code 687 884 132. After inputting the code, players will receive a livery design that starts out green in the front of the car before blending into a striking blue coloration.

The two colors are obviously those used by Xbox and PlayStation respectively. While the official Forza website doesn’t explicitly say that this is meant to reflect the two console color schemes, it’s pretty clear from the language. Xbox is clearly signaling an end to the console wars between the two companies, just as so many players on PS5 have embraced games created by Microsoft.

the new livery is available now in all versions of forza horizon 5

“The roads of Forza Horizon have always been breathtaking. Now, they’re boundless. From April 25, Forza Horizon 5 opened up like never before, inviting players from more platforms to drive together on the same open road. Lamborghini and Forza have joined forces to create a powerful symbol of unity: a first-of-its-kind livery, designed for a vibrant driving community, that is only getting bigger,” the announcement reads.

Xbox has been making a concerted effort to bring more of its games to rival platforms over the last year. Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are the two most recent examples, but this shift in strategy really started kicking into gear with games like Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Pentiment. In the short term, the strategy is clearly working, as these games are selling quite well on PS5. However, fans continue to worry about the long-term impact, and what it might mean for interest in future Xbox consoles. The argument being that some people might simply buy a PS5 if they can get all the good Xbox games on the platform.

Whatever the case might be, the new livery is a nice freebie, and it’s available to all players regardless of which platform they play Forza Horizon 5 on. It’s a very sleek option, and it might give players an extra incentive to unlock the Lamborghini Revuelto if they haven’t already. Of course, it will be interesting to see if a similar design is released if the game ever gets announced for Nintendo Switch 2. Microsoft has kept its plans mostly quiet for Nintendo’s new system, but it’s a safe bet that we could see some Xbox games similarly make the jump. Could we see a livery with Xbox green, PlayStation blue, and Switch red next? The possibility doesn’t seem all that farfetched!

