Forza Horizon 6 Leaks in New Job Listing

✖

Forza Horizon 5 may have just launched at the end of last year, but it looks like developer Playground Games is already in the process of working on the next entry in the series. Even though the development of what will likely become Forza Horizon 6 is still in the early stages, it seems like Playground is definitely looking to staff up at the moment for assistance with creating its next major racing title.

Seen in a new job listing that was posted by Playground Games recently, the studio is currently looking to hire a level designer. While this isn't that notable on its own, the description of this job specified that this role is associated with the Forza Horizon team at the company. Furthermore, this job will specifically be "part of the level design team on our next AAA title, responsible for creating fun, playable gameplay experiences." The fact that Playground has said that this eventual hire will work on the "next AAA title" seems to all but guarantee that this game is going to become Forza Horizon 6.

In a general sense, it shouldn't be shocking whatsoever that Forza Horizon 6 is something that Xbox and Playground would look to make. Forza Horizon 5 ended up being a massive hit for Xbox in ways that the publisher likely never envisioned. In its first week alone, Xbox reported that 10 million people in total played Forza Horizon 5 across all platforms. This made the game the biggest release in the history of Xbox as a whole.

The biggest departure that Forza Horizon 6 will likely see involves leaving Xbox One consoles in the past. FH5 still launched on Xbox One when it released last year, but it seems like FH6 will forgo a release on this platform and will likely only come to Xbox Series X and PC. Because of this move, though, it stands to reason that the next entry in the series will be more technically impressive than ever before.

Are you excited to see that Forza Horizon 6 is surely in the process of being created at Playground Games? And when do you think that this title might actually launch? Give me your own best guess either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T XGP.pl]