Xbox Gives Update on the Future of Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 Studios has released an update regarding future content releases for Forza Motorsport, which comes in the wake of reports last month that suggested the series was likely dead after Turn 10 lost many staff members due to Microsoft cuts. A lengthy post detailed the features now available in the new Track Toys Tour, also outlined a future Ringer Tour scheduled for September. It appears that, for the moment, Xbox has no plans to suspend updates for its Forza titles, giving fans hope that, despite the current climate of gaming layoffs, the series might not be quite as dead as previously thought.

In a post on the social media platform X, the official Forza Motorsport account addressed concerns players had with the future of the game, assuring them that support for the racing simulator will continue.

“Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what’s next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community,” said the post. “We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5.”

Developed by Turn 10 and published by Xbox Game Studios, the future of Forza Motorsport was made uncertain last month after reports of layoffs and statements from a former developer suggested that these cuts had effectively buried the series.

“Turn 10 Studios has shuttered the Forza Motorsport space and the team is no more,” wrote former Forza content coordinator Fred Russell in a July 3rd Facebook post. “A very sad day for one of the best car racing video games. I loved my time there.”

Turn 10 was significantly impacted by massive layoffs in July, which affected approximately 9,000 Microsoft employees. This move had Forza fans worried as Microsoft has been behind a string of studio shutdowns in recent months. Last year, it closed multiple game studios, including Redfall developer Arkane Austin and HiFi Rush developer Tango Gameworks.

However, despite the gloom surrounding the loss of the studio’s members, Turn 10 was upbeat in outlining its future content updates for Forza Motorsport. In addition to introducing new tour content for players, the developers will also reintroduce an extra tour at the beginning of each month.

Along with new tour content, players will also be able to earn previously exclusive rewards through an expanded challenge hub, with new reward cars being made available. These cars include:

1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R : Available Now

: Available Now 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe : Available Now

: Available Now 1974 Porsche #1 911 RSR: Available September 3rd

I hope we’ll ever see a new Forza Motorsport entry in the future — Kloot (@ZakkenKloot) August 7, 2025

This new update to Forza Motorsport has given fans new hope for the series. Still, the developers also stopped short of ultimately clarifying whether Xbox has plans to continue the series beyond its current iteration. It also didn’t address whether there was any DLC or other major content that was still being developed for the 2023 title.