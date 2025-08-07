New Leak Reveals ROG Xbox Ally Release Date & Price

Earlier this year, Xbox confirmed plans to enter the handheld gaming market with the ROG Xbox Ally. The portable system was slated to be released sometime this year, but without a confirmed release date. Previous rumors have circulated regarding when the ROG Xbox Ally will come out, along with hints at its price. But so far, Xbox has not officially announced the release date or pricing for its handheld. Thanks to a new insider report, however, it looks like we can expect an official announcement from Xbox soon enough.

The ROG Xbox Ally has been compared to the Switch 2, but it’s actually more akin to a Steam Deck. It will be integrated with the Xbox Game Pass library, but can run other PC games, as well. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the price point yet, but many insiders expect it will fall around the same price as previous ROG Ally models.

As 2025 marches on, many gamers are expecting a release date announcement for Xbox’s handheld soon. After all, the holiday gifting season is rapidly approaching, and that’s a huge time for game and console sales. Now, it looks like we have a good idea of when the ROG Xbox Ally will make its debut.

Today, Dealabs’ Billbil-kun revealed that the ROG Xbox Ally is expected to release on October 16th. Incidentally, this is the same date as the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 launch of Pokemon Legends Z-A, so it could be a big day for gaming.

A mid-October would put it nicely ahead of the holiday gifting rush, perfect timing for gamer gift giving. However, the article notes that the source only confirms this date for the European market. That means the date in other regions, including the U.S., could vary. But many major consoles target worldwide simultaneous launches, so it is fairly likely that the ROG Xbox Ally will release on or around October 16th in most regions, if this rumored date is confirmed.

In addition to the alleged release date, Billbil-kun also claims that the official announcement will take place soon. Specifically, they expect that Xbox will host a live broadcast during Gamescom 2025 to announce the release date for its handheld. Supposedly, this will take place on August 20th during a confirmed Xbox @ Gamescom broadcast. The panel in question will be streamed live on the official Xbox accounts on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube for those not attending Gamescom in person.

If Xbox does confirm the release date during this panel, it’s likely we’ll also finally get a confirmed price. According to Billbil-kun, the prices are set at €599 / $700 for the ROG Xbox Ally standard model and €899 / $1050 for the ROG Xbox Ally X. Given the ongoing market conditions in the U.S., it’s unclear whether pricing will differ here compared with in other locations. At any rate, these reported prices align with previous leaks.

As of now, Microsoft and Asus have not actually confirmed the release date or pricing for the ROG Xbox Ally. Dealabs and Billibil-kun have proved fairly reliable sources of leaks in the past, but there’s always a chance intel like this will wind up being false. So, until we have an official release date announcement, nothing is set in stone.