Forza Motorsport Update 17 Patch Notes Revealed

Xbox game studio Turn 10 has been supporting its racing sim Forza Motorsport since it launched back in 2023. Although it wasn’t a critical hit like previous entries, it is still deemed a pretty great experience, albeit risk-aversed. At launch, Forza Motorsport featured more than a whopping 500 vehicles, 800 upgrades, and 20 newly built tracks. That number has only grown since then giving players tons of car options to choose from and tracks to race. The game’s next patch, simply titled Update 17, continues that growth as it features new cars, events, and other changes to Xbox’s racer.

Arguably the most exciting features of Forza Motorsport Update 17 are its new in-game events and cars. According to the Forza support X post (as noted by Klobrille), the new events and rewards include a new Daily Racers Challenge Series, Challenge Hub Driver Suits, and Rival Events. The patch also features the Daily Racers Tour and Open Class Tour which rewards players a 2021 Toyota Yaris GR and 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N respectively. Four new-to-Motorsport Showroom cars are introduced in the update in the form of the 2023 Toyota Camry TRD, 2021 Hyundai i20 N, 2022 Toyota GR86, and 2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR. New-to-Motorsport Spotlight cars are also introduced and include the 2020 Hyundai i30 N, 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF, and 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.

Here are the full patch notes for Forza Motorsport Update 17 which is out now for Xbox Series X/S and PC:

Game Content and Events [All Platforms]

Career Events

Featured Tour: Daily Racers Tour (Available from Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC – Mar. 26 4pm PT | Mar. 27 12am PT) Modern Hot Hatch (Starts Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC) Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit (6 laps) Suzuka – East Circuit (5 laps) Hockenheim – Short Circuit (5 laps) Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit (5 laps) Luxury & Horsepower (Starts Feb. 19 4pm PT | Feb. 20 12am UTC) Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (5 laps) Road America – Full Circuit (3 laps) Sunset Peninsula – Reverse Circuit (5 laps) Yas Marina – Full Circuit (4 laps) RWD Roadsters (Starts Feb. 26 4pm PT | Feb. 27 12am UTC) Grand Oak – National Reverse Circuit (5 laps) Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (5 laps) Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps) Virginia International Raceway – Grand East Circuit (3 laps) Battle of Sedans (Starts Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC) Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit (8 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (6 laps) Catalunya – National Circuit (6 laps) Silverstone – International Circuit (6 laps) Reward Showcase (Complete all Daily Racers Tour series) Nürburgring Nordschleife (1 lap)



Open Class Tour (Available from Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC – Mar. 12 4pm PT | Mar. 13 12am PT) D Class Series Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit Mugello – Club Circuit C Class Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit Nürburgring – GP Circuit Hakone – Club Reverse Circuit B Class Series Silverstone – National Circuit Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit Virginia International Raceway – North Circuit A Class Series Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit Grand Oak – National Circuit Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Full Circuit S Class Series Laguna Seca – Full Circuit Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit Mugello – Full Circuit R Class Series Nürburgring – GP Circuit Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit Yas Marina – Full Circuit Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series) Suzuka – Full Circuit (4 laps)



Reward Cars

Daily Racers Tour: 2021 Toyota Yaris GR

Open Class Tour: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Showroom Cars

The following new-to-Motorsport cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

2023 Toyota Camry TRD

2021 Hyundai i20 N

2022 Toyota GR86

2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR

Two of these cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during Daily Racers Month, the 2022 Toyota GR86 and 2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR.

Race Suits

The following driver suits can be unlocked from the Challenge Hub during Daily Racers Month:

Dreamwave

Weekend Warrior

Spotlight Cars

Daily Racers Month showcases four Spotlight cars in the Showroom, one per week, and three new-to-Motorsport.

Spotlight Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 2020 Hyundai i30 N Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC

These Spotlight cars can be used in the Daily Racers Tour and Spotlight Rivals, the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.

VIP Discount Cars

VIP Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC 2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC 2017 Abarth 124 Spider Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC 2019 Subaru STI S209 Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC

New Featured Multiplayer Series

Daily Racers Series (Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC – Mar. 12 4pm PT | Mar. 13 12am PT) Engineered for thrill-seekers who crave speed and performance without compromising on everyday practicality, the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer invites you to discover cars offering the perfect blend of power, agility, and style. Every week, there will be a different batch of cars to race, including Modern Hot Hatch, Modern Sport Touring, Modern Sport Compact, and Multi-Class. Week 1 (2/13 – 2/19) – Modern Hot Hatch Week 2 (2/20 – 2/26) – Modern Sport Touring Week 3 (2/27 – 3/5) – Modern Sport Compact Week 4 (3/6 – 3/12) – Multi-Class (Modern Hot Hatch + Modern Sport Touring + Modern Sport Compact)



Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar

Featured Series Spec Series Open Series Starts Ends Daily Racers Series (Modern Hot Hatch) + 6 Cylinder Series + Lotus 3-Eleven Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Daily Racers Series (Modern Sport Touring) + Mid-Engine Series + Subaru BRZ Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC Daily Racers Series (Modern Sport Compact) + Community Choice Series + Mazda Miata Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC Daily Racers Series (Multi-Class) + NASCAR Series + VW Golf GTI Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC

Rivals Events Calendar

Rivals Event Car Track Starts End Italian Date Night 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso Mugello – Full Circuit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC VIP Rivals: Veloster Valentine 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition Catalunya – National Alt Circuit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3 2013 McLaren P1 Watkins Glen – Full Circuit Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Mar. 26 4pm PT / Mar. 27 12am UTC Open Class Drift – A Class A Class + RWD Grand Oak – National Reverse Circuit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Open Class Drift – B Class B Class + RWD Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Open Class Drift – C Class C Class + RWD Yas Marina – South Circuit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Star-Crossed Drifters 2022 SUBARU BRZ or 2022 Toyota GR86 Suzuka – East Circuit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Spotlight – Hyundai i30 N 2020 Hyundai i30 N Hakone – Club Circuit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Spotlight – Cadillac CT5 ’22 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC Spotlight – Mazda MX-5 RF 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF Laguna Seca – Full Circuit Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC Spotlight – Elantra N ’22 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC

Challenge Hub

Featured Challenges

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts Challenge Ends Daily Racers Challenge Complete all series in the Daily Racers Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer 2021 Toyota Yaris GR Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Open Class Challenge Complete all series in the Open Class Tour OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Drift Your Heart Out Get a Drift Score of 15,000 or higher in the ‘Star-Crossed Drifters’ Drift Rivals event 2022 Toyota GR86 Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Touring Car Expert Complete 25 laps in any Forza Touring Car 2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Dreaming of Mugello Complete 3 clean laps in the ‘Italian Date Night’ Rivals event Dreamwave Suit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Master of the Road Get on the Podium in the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer OR Get on the Podium in the Modern Hot Hatch Series in the Daily Racers Tour in Career Weekend Warrior Suit Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage’ Rivals event Logitech G Challenge II Suit Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC Mar. 26 4pm PT / Mar. 27 12am UTC

Weekly Challenges

Week 1: Feb. 12 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 19 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 13 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 20 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 2020 Hyundai i30 N 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the rain 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Division Challenge Complete 3 races in any car in the Modern Hot Hatch division 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‘Sunset Bend’ at Sebring Short Circuit 25,000 Credits

Week 2: Feb. 19 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 26 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 20 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 27 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 3 laps in the ‘Spotlight – Cadillac CT5 ‘22’ Rivals Event 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Beat 3 Rivals 10,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Division Challenge Get on the podium in any Modern Sport Touring car in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‘Crowthorne’ at Kyalami GP Circuit 25,000 Credits

Week 3: Feb. 26 4:00 PM PT – Mar. 5 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 27 12:00 AM UTC – Mar. 6 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Get on the podium in the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 5 clean laps 10,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Division Challenge Complete 15 laps in any car in the Modern Sport Compact division 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‘Chicane RACC’ at Catalunya National Circuit 25,000 Credits

Week 4: Mar. 5 4:00 PM PT – Mar. 12 4:00 PM PT | Mar. 6 12:00 AM UTC – Mar. 13 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Qualify in pole position in any Featured Multiplayer race 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Division Challenge Complete a race in each of the following Divisions: Modern Hot Hatch, Modern Sport Touring, Modern Sport Compact 25,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 9 or higher on any track 25,000 Credits

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability and Performance [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the game could restart when using the Quick Resume suspend feature on Xbox Series X|S consoles. [1773305]

Fixed an issue where disconnects could happen during a fixed start at the beginning of a race. [1955275]

Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck in a loading screen after losing connection in a multiplayer race. [1934075]

Fixed an issue where the game could softlock during the sign-in flow before reaching the Homespace. [1898693]

Fixed an issue where the game could softlock in the post-race results screen. [1936503]

Fixed an issue where liveries would be reloaded even if they were currently applied to the given car. [1681330]

Audio [All Platforms]

Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback: 1998 Toyota Supra RZ 2020 Toyota GR Supra

Fixed a bug in the updated 2019 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 exhaust sound.

Fixed a bug in the updated 2021 Porsche GT3 cockpit audio.

Fixed a bug where opponent cars were not being attenuated correctly in cockpit view. [1909391]

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Rivals events can now be switched quickly without causing game instability. [1945817]

An improved Rival select system changes how friends and random players are prioritized as your Next Rival when there are no more friends to beat on the event’s leaderboard or when your next friend’s best lap time is exceedingly faster than yours, while ensuring each new Rival presents a decent challenge.

Fixed an issue where the crowd sizes could be incorrect for some races. [1887293]

Featured Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue in both Featured Multiplayer and Private Multiplayer during the Grid Preview before each race where the driver character and cars would flicker when players are adjusting Fuel or Tire settings. [1800311]

Fixed an issue where the 1988 #77 Beretta Trans Am was incorrectly eligible for the BMW Challenge Series. [1960071]

Fixed an issue where selecting a driver suit would cause the player’s driver to flicker during a multiplayer race. [1800311]

Fixed an issue where the game would become unstable when trying to enter an event for A Class cars in Featured Multiplayer. [1956418]

Fixed an issue that could occur when retrieving the Featured Multiplayer schedule while receiving an update. [1792306]

Fixed a crash present when attempting to enter certain events without an applicable car in Featured Multiplayer. [1956362]

Updated the track rotation in the Forza GT2 Spec Series based on player feedback.

Featured Multiplayer Car Balancing Changes [All Platforms]

The main Series Spec / BoP changes in Update 17 are focused on the Forza Touring Car Series, alongside the addition of the 2021 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Elantra N.

As part of this re-tuning process, all Forza Touring Cars were reverted to stock parts (except for tire width to normalize) and re-tuned with feedback from Insiders. With that in mind, the percentages seen below are in relation to the stock cars.

Car Power Weight Drag Front Downforce Rear Downforce #1 Adrian Flux SUBARU Racing Levorg GT -5% -4% -12% Stock Stock #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS +4% +2% +6% Stock Stock #100 Cyan Racing 03 +3% Stock +5% Stock Stock #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC +7% +9% +13% Stock Stock #20 MG6 Xpower -9% +1% -6% Stock Stock #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI -9% +4% -19% Stock Stock #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45) -5% Stock -4% Stock Stock #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra -1% Stock +2% Stock Stock #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 -7% +6% -19% Stock Stock #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic -1% -0.25% -4% -3% -3% #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Elantra N +1% -12% +5% Stock Stock #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N Stock -3% +3% -3% -3%

Private Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where having the first player cross the finish line would trigger the race’s end in private multiplayer. [1957535]

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when searching for car designs. [1797253]

Fixed an issue on the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI where paint does not fully apply to all of the vehicle parts when attempting to change the paint color. [1829546]

Cars [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue with rim dimensions on the 2004 Audi S4. [1850392]

