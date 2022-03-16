Forza Game Shutting Down Next Month

A Forza game is shutting down next month. Forza Horizon 5 was released a few months ago, and by most accounts, it was one of the most successful and biggest releases so far for the series. And if with Forza Motorsport 8 still on the horizon, the good times look set to continue. That said, it can’t always be good news. To this end, a Forza game is shutting down next month, but fortunately for fans of the racing sim series, it’s not a mainline installment, but a mobile spinoff, or, more specifically, Forza Street. We already knew the game was shutting down from an announcement earlier this year, but we didn’t know when. Now we do.

According to Xbox, the game, shut down on April 11, three months after it got its final update and In-App purchases were stopped on January 10. Per the official “Forza Street Closure FAQ,” the game is being shut down so the team can focus on new games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The team is focused on building new experiences,” reads a brief blurb about the news. “We are very proud and grateful for the community of players we were able to build with Forza Street.”

For those who have remaining in-game currency, you won’t be getting a refund, but the in-game store will be running hefty discounts until its closure to help promote spending because after the store closes on April 11, unspent currency will no longer be available because the game itself will no longer be available.

For those that don’t know: Forza Street debuted back on April 15, 2019 via the PC and the PC only, before coming to Android and iOS on May 5, 2020. The free-to-play game never came to Xbox.

