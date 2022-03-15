Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Possibly Leaked

A Halo Infinite battle royale mode has possibly leaked, again. Halo Infinite has been out on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for a few months now, and there’s still official word from 343 Industries if it’s planning to bolster the free-to-play multiplayer offering with a battle royale mode. And we still don’t have anything from 343 Industries, but we do have a new leak, courtesy of the game’s files, that seems to point towards the existence of a battle royale mode, or at least a mode with battle royale elements.

Taking to Twitter, HaloHub relayed word of this new mode, accompanied by an image bolstering the claim. According HaloHub and the image they provide, a successor to Halo 5’s Warzone is in development, but with Battle Royale mode elements sprinkled in. That said, HaloHub doesn’t expect this mode to release anytime soon.

“It looks like a successor to Halo 5’s Warzone may be in the works with Battle Royale-like characteristics,” reads the tweet relaying the leak. “We received these screenshots recently and know others have too. Note: We don’t expect this mode to release anytime soon.”

Like any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt. While HaloHub is a reputable source and they have some accompanying media, this media was sent to them by an unidentified source that we can’t run a track-record test on. At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries and Xbox have not addressed any of this in any capacity. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will let you know.

Halo Infinite is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter — including everything from the latest official news to the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.