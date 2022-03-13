New Xbox Series X Exclusive From Bethesda Seemingly Leaked

A new and possibly the next Xbox Series X|S exclusive from Bethesda has seemingly leaked. Bethesda — owned by Xbox — is both a developer and a publisher and is currently responsible for series like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop, RAGE, and Quake. Meanwhile, some of its upcoming games include the likes of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Starfield, and Redfall. That said, it sounds like this new game won’t be tapping into any of this wealth of IP.

This year, Bethesda filed for a trademark for something called “Spyteam.” What this could be, nobody knows, but it certainly sounds like a new IP, and a new IP that has been in the works for a while, as trademarks for it can be traced all the way back to 2015, which of course suggests it’s an ambitious project, as it’s been at least seven years in the making so far.

Of course, there’s plenty of speculation about this game, including plenty that labels it as “an online team-based PvPvE third-person shooter based on a major comic license” and links it to Roundhouse Studios. This speculation is based on job listings, and while interesting, is far from conclusive.

Spyteam, a secret Bethesda game that seems to have been in the works for some time now, recently had its trademark application filed for 2022. Could we finally find out what this game is later in the year?#Bethesda #Xbox pic.twitter.com/WVMDixotR5 — SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) March 6, 2022

For now, it’s hard to know what to make of any of this. While it’s true that companies have to prove intent to use when filing and renewing trademarks, there have also been plenty of times over the years that trademarks have leaked and nothing has ever come of them, which is just how game development goes sometimes.

At the moment of publishing, no implicated party has addressed this trademark leak and the speculation it has created. This is unlikely to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will let you know what’s said, salient or not. In the meantime, for more of the latest and biggest Xbox news, click here.