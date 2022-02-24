Free Guy Fans Celebrate Movie Streaming on Disney+

Free Guy is on Disney+ right now and fans are happy to dive back in. Ryan Reynolds’ latest movie is nominated for an Academy Award and the entire cast and crew have to be riding high. Director Shawn Levy couldn’t have expected this kind of success when the idea got pitched, but now look at the support behind Free Guy. Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery probably don’t mind the boost either. It feels like the headwind from being a crowd-pleaser last year will carry into the home streaming market in 2022. All you have to do is look back at Encanto taking over social media for what felt like a month to see what effect having access to movies has on a fanbase. Check out some of the best posts right here:

“Free Guy is a great balance of Reynolds’ Marvel work with his sometimes forgotten (and always underrated) work in rom-coms, both in terms of the actor’s performance and in the movie as a whole,” Tanner Dedmon wrote in Comicbook.com’s review. “There’s ridiculous violence, adolescent jokes, and plenty of industry satire, but there’s also a couple of genuine love stories at the heart of this story, and they’re what make for the film’s best moments. This goes for romantic love stories as well as platonic ones, with Guy and Lil Rel Howery’s Buddy coming through with some real tear-jerking encounters.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1496548656173891584?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Will you be watching Free Guy on Disney+ this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!

AT LONG LAST

https://twitter.com/_justmateo_/status/1496488144262385670?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A lot of fun

https://twitter.com/Zakiyyah6/status/1496608560649846786?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Give it a shot

https://twitter.com/coneil96/status/1496618457210761216?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The man himself

https://twitter.com/L0Wsee/status/1496513182634065922?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

FANCAM

https://twitter.com/HEALEDBLUE/status/1496617425764114440?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Don’t trust ’em

https://twitter.com/ITSYOBOITOM1/status/1496608393053630464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Go get it

https://twitter.com/mhcovill/status/1496516466056826881?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So many details