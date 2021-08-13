New Free Guy Poster Might Feature a Surprising Halo Cameo

✖

To promote Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film Free Guy, 20th Century Studios has revealed a pair of new posters for IMAX and Dolby. The Dolby poster features Reynolds in the foreground of the shot, while an epic battle seems to be taking place in the background. This is in reference to the fact that Reynolds' character in the movie is a video game NPC (non-player character). Interestingly enough, the poster also seems to reference an actual video game series: Halo! As pointed out by GameSpot, in the Dolby poster, it seems that Halo's Mantis vehicle/exo-suit can be seen. It's a bit hard to say for sure, but there's a strong resemblance!

Readers can judge for themselves by checking out the poster on the left in the Tweet embedded below.

Check out these exclusive new @Dolby and @IMAX posters and get tickets now for #FreeGuy, only in theaters August 13. https://t.co/1988qhApwb pic.twitter.com/0l0r6yDTHe — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) August 2, 2021

It's impossible to say whether this is just a standard exo-suit/robot, or if it's actually intended to be the Mantis. However, Microsoft has been promoting the movie in a number of ways, so it would make sense. Last week, Xbox held a poll asking fans to vote on the best NPC, with Guy listed alongside characters from multiple Game Pass titles. At Free Guy's world premiere, Reynolds could also be seen posing alongside a life-size Warthog from Halo Infinite. According to Xbox Wire, "certain all-terrain vehicles and tanks from the Halo universe" will appear in Free Guy, so it seems like a safe bet that the Mantis might be there, as well.

Fortunately, Halo fans should be able to find out soon! Free Guy is set to release in theaters on August 13th, and we should have a definitive answer then! The game that Guy is from in the movie is a fake one, but it seems like Free Guy will still have plenty of real references that gamers should enjoy. Multiple streamers have been confirmed to appear in the movie, including Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin.

Do you think this vehicle is the Mantis? Are you looking forward to seeing Free Guy?