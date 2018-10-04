Free PlayStation Plus Games for November Revealed

Even though the October line-up was only recently revealed, Sony decided to go ahead and reveal what’s coming up next month as well. This means a new month for free gaming glory. For PlayStation Plus members, every month new titles become available for players to enjoy for free. They’re yours to keep as long as the paid membership remains active.

Just like every month, there are a few different options for players to enjoy, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita titles. For now, though, the team decided to only review two of the games that will be available for free with more on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Yakuza Kiwami

Personally, we can’t recommend Yakuza Kiwami enough! According to the game’s listing:

1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi.

2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes.

But Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition published by Gearbox is nothing to scoff at either:

“Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson’s blind desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his team off the planet alive.

Battle your way through throngs of Stygia’s mutated inhabitants, performing masterful kills throughout the single-player campaign—or one of 30 competitive score-challenge or 12 co-operative multiplayer maps—using Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’s unique “Skillshot” system that rewards you for executing the most creative and deadly kills imaginable.”

The new free titles aren’t available quite yet, but will be when theOctober rotation heads out. Then, PlayStation Plus members will be able to download those free games and get started on a new adventure!