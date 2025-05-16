Full Details Revealed for Free Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Switch 2 Upgrade

During the Switch 2 Direct, gamers learned that most game upgrades on the new console would come at a cost. However, a small handful of games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will get free patches for the Switch 2. Though Pokemon fans had guesses and a wishlist for what the free upgrade would fix, details weren’t readily available. Now, however, Nintendo has finally unveiled exactly what the free Switch 2 upgrade for Scarlet and Violet will do. And yes, frame rate improvements are involved.

Despite becoming the second-best-selling Pokemon games of all time, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is plagued with tech issues. From glitches where you fall through the map to shuddering frame rates, many fans feel the latest Pokemon main series game fell short of expectations. That may be part of what led Nintendo and The Pokemon Company to prep this free Switch 2 patch for the game, which is poised to fix some of those most commonly reported concerns about how the game runs on the Nintendo Switch.

The cutest Gen 9 Pokemon is about to get a visual upgrade

In a new post, Nintendo has revealed the full list of games getting free Switch 2 upgrades. The list includes several 3rd party games, along with some Nintendo titles like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. And of course, we have Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Better on Switch 2

The free Switch 2 update, which will be available on June 5th, will include the following improvements for Scarlet and Violet:

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2

The free patch is fairly limited in scope, but looks poised to address the frame rate issues that have plagued many players. Improved visuals are also a plus, as some gamers lament the graphics of the game. However, it’s unclear if the patch will improve the glitchier elements of the game, as bug fixes certainly aren’t listed among the changes. But for gamers who already have the games or who’ve held off on buying them due to frame rate, the free upgrade will certainly help matters.

Serebii Update: Two screenshots have been released for the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Nintendo Switch 2 patchhttps://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/QeXYudJGiq — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 16, 2025

Along with the details for the free upgrade, two screenshots showing off the improved Switch 2 Graphics have been released. We have one shot of the water, now with sharper reflections, and of a city at night, with the lights and grass textures on display. For some gamers, these images look more or less the same, but as still images, they don’t really show off the big ticket item anyway. If frame rate is actually better on Switch 2, it could be a real game changer for Pokemon fans.

The free Scarlet and Violet patch will be available for Switch 2 owners starting on June 5th, the same day the Switch 2 is released. If you have a copy of either game and a Switch 2, you should be able to experience the new and improved version at that time.