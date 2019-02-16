Free ‘Resident Evil 2’ Classic Costumes Are Now Available

When Capcom announced that they would be releasing classic costumes for both Claire and Leon in their Resident Evil 2 remake, fans were excited to jump back into the horror party like it’s 1998.

The latest costume additions were released as a thankful for fans and their support for the remake, and given that this support was in the form of incredible reviews and high praise – we can imagine that the dev team is feeling pretty good right about now.

The classic outfit pack comes right alongside the new Ghost Survivors DLC that challenges players to take on three new routes of “what ifs” for characters met during the base run of the game. From Katherine’s story, to the “forgotten solider,” it’s a terrifying new reason to jump right back into the game.

The new DLC, both for the new Ghosts content and the outfits, is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam for those that already own Resident Evil 2. Sound off with your thoughts on the new DLC in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.?”