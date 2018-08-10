Freedom Planet Gets Release Date For Nintendo Switch

Even though we have lots of Sonic the Hedgehog goodness on the Nintendo Switch with Sonic Mania Plus already, there’s always room for a good tribute title — like Freedom Planet. And today, we learned when GalaxyTrail’s fun little indie title would be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The game, which has been making the rounds on PC, Wii U and PlayStation 4, will arrive on Nintendo’s system starting on August 30, according to the publishing team at XSEED Games. A price point hasn’t been given yet but is likely to be around $15-$20, depending on final release.

Here are the full details for the game, so you have an idea of what to expect:

Freedom Planet is a fast-paced, combat-driven platform adventure that pits a spunky dragon girl and her friends against hostile foreign powers and alien attack forces. There’s trouble around every turn, from insects and giant robots to sheer explosive destruction, but players will have a variety of special fighting abilities at their disposal to blast through more than a dozen massive, non-linear stages.

Take back the world of Avalice and return peace to its three kingdoms for the first time on a handheld console! Play as one of three characters – Lilac, Carol or the unlockable Milla – each with their own unique gameplay style, and use their individual skills to forge a path through the gorgeous 2D pixel art and lush multi-scrolling backdrops that make up the stages in Freedom Planet.

Each character’s abilities add new ways to fell foes and traverse tumultuous terrain, employing the game’s momentum-based platforming and sprawling level designs to reward players with a seemingly bottomless barrage of secrets, alternate paths, hidden collectables, and speed run opportunities for faster clear times.

With a traditional ‘Adventure Mode’ featuring over an hour’s worth of fully voiced cutscenes to enhance the game’s dramatic storyline, and a ‘Classic Mode’ to get players straight into the action, the Nintendo Switch release of Freedom Planet offers the full, uncompromised experience at home or on the go.

You can check out the latest trailer for the game above. Who’s ready for another fun platforming romp?