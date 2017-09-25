Don’t Expect Friday the 13th Single Player Mode to Have a Story – Gun Media Clarifies Recent Confusion

The team behind Friday the 13th: The Game have been doling out more and more details on how they plan to make the game better with more stabilisation and more content. Among the recent detailing of their future plans, a single-player focus came up more than once. For those that had their curiousity piqued by the idea of an in-game narrative; don’t get your hopes up. Gun Media has clarified their earlier statement regarding single-player, and that clarification brought the news of no sound narrative.

A lot of players that gave this horror survival game a shot have been incredibly vocal over the weeks about how they feel the team holds their feedback in regard. Though Gun Media later offered a detailed explanation behind the plethora of issues found within the game, their complete silence leading up to it has left many feeling neglected as paid consumers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One common suggestion that has repeatedly made its way onto the FF13 forums is that of some kind of story mode, even in a basic form. When the team promised that feedback was being heard, it’s understandable that when they announced this new single-player focus; many immediately thought that it was a direct flip of a prevalent suggestion.

Gun Media took to their official website to break the news to both current and interested players that the upcoming single-player mode won’t actually feature any kind of a story. Instead, he explains, this mode will be introduced through a series of “challenges” that derived inspiration from the popular Hitman series. Players will assume the role of Jason Voorhees, machete and all, to track their down counselors for a brutal death.

The team had this to say about the upcoming challenges and what that means for future gameplay:

“We’ve received some messages from fans thinking that some aspect of our singleplayer was story driven. Sorry to let you down, but it is not. The F13 films weren’t really known for their narrative. Sure, there’s a story in the films, but again, not the focal point per se. It was about Jason, victims, awesome kills and the occasional boob, right? That’s the approach we took with challenges. There’s a certain, very popular game, with a bald protagonist in a suit with a barcode on his neck. Yeah, that one. If you played that game, you kinda see the direction we’re going with Challenges. Except you’re not an elite special agent…you’re Jason.”

So, definitely not what fans were expecting. When the announcement first came about concerning a single-player focus, many were excited to see this change and thought it would only continue the ongoing mend between players and developers following an incredibly rocky launch.

On the opposing side of player reaction, many have shown their support for this clarification stating an excitement for a Hitman-esque mechanic brought to the game. Regardless of which end of the spectrum players may find themselves on, there is tons of new content planned for this year and the team promises that there is no end in sight for FF13 support.

For a full map detailing upcoming changes, as well as an apology for previous mistakes, you can find everything you need to know in our coverage here.

Friday the 13th: The Game is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.