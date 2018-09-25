‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ Development Shifted To New Team

We haven't heard about much going on with Friday the 13th: The Game development, mainly due to a lawsuit that was filed earlier this year, halting any future additions to it for the time being. But that isn't stopping the publishers at Gun Media from trying something new with it anyway.

It was announced that, after having completed the "contracted work" with Illfonic, Gun Media would be turning over development on the game to Black Tower Games. That studio has previously worked on games like Archangel and Magus, and it'll apparently be working on improving the game's quality of life -- which is ironic considering the game's nature.

Illfonic has since moved on to other projects, and bears no ill will on the shift in development. It noted on Twitter, "Working on Friday the 13th: The Game has been an absolutely amazing experience for all of us at IllFonic. We've learned so much and have gained so many wonderful relationships this past year. Huge thanks to @FeartheGun and the community for giving us this opportunity! Thank YOU!" However, it didn't note what it would be working on next.

ShiftySamurai, who serves as community lead for Gun Media, also confirmed the news on the official game boards. "A press release was sent out today in regards to a shift in development partners for Friday the 13th: The Game. Black Tower Studios will take the lead to work on bugs and continue improving the overall player experience. As such, now that work on Dedicated Servers is complete, IllFonic will transition away from development of Friday the 13th: The Game, while Black Tower Studios will be picking it up. Black Tower Studios have worked with IllFonic for over a year on content and maps for Friday the 13th: The Game, and we are confident in their ability to continue supporting the game. Examples include assisting in the creation of Pinehurst and Jarvis House maps. IllFonic will be moving on to different projects that are better suited to a full team."

We'll let you know what's planned next. For the time being, you can check out Friday the 13th: The Game now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.