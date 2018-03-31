Friday the 13th: The Game Is Improving Offline Bots

Friday the 13th: The Game players will soon have an improved Offline Bots experience with perks being made available for the AI along with other new features.

The Offline Bots mode gives players a break from the asymmetrical multiplayer and instead puts them in Jason’s monstrous shoes as he takes on a group of Counselors who are trying to evade his grasp. Though it’s a nice break from the typical gameplay that serves as part of the single-player content, it’s still being played against bots, so there is a lesser degree of challenge to it.

That’ll be changing soon though when the bots are improved in the next update. Gun Media community manager Daniel “ShiftySamurai” Nixon shared the news with players that the bots would be improved while referencing all the other recent announcements the developers have shared.

“We’ve talked about grab animations, Single Player Challenges, Weapon Switching, Changes to Part 7 Jason, Grab Animation reworking, Roy’s Coveralls, the Salt Mines, and Key-binding, and today we’re going to talk about some of the improvements coming to the counselor AI in Friday the 13th: The Game‘s Offline Bots game mode,” Nixon said.

The community leader then explained all the ways that the bots will be improved all of those perk-filled, decision-making improvements seen below.

AI will now be equipped with Perks that better match the selected difficulty level. Playing on Hard? The counselors might be packing a Perk that starts them out with a defensive item, just like their human counterparts.

AI will be better at choosing a hiding spot, and what cabins they should enter based on the number of other counselors in the cabin.

At higher difficulties, counselors will more carefully select and use weapons, especially weighing their chance to stun. They’ll probably ditch that stick for something that packs a bit more punch.

AI might not be able to appreciate music, but higher difficulty AI will use the radios located in the cabins as a means of distraction.

Higher difficulty AI can shoot more accurately, place traps, and will attempt to open Jason’s traps with pocket knives.

They have become better at repairing vehicles and letting friends into a repaired car before they take off, as well as getting back onto the road in case they wreck.

Counselors will react more realistically to sounds – broken windows, doors, walls – and depending on difficulty and the counselor you snatch up, they may have an easier time of breaking free of Jason’s grasp.

It wasn’t stated in the post, but it’s been said in the past that all features the team is currently previewing will be included in the next update. A release date for that update has not yet been announced.