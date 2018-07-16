Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Collector’s Edition Available For Pre-Order

While we probably won’t see any new content for Friday the 13th: The Game for a while until this legal matter is settled, we can at the very least celebrate its forthcoming Ultimate Slasher Collector’s Edition, which is set to drop on a few weeks.

Available for pre-order over at Amazon for Xbox One, the special edition of the multiplayer slasher game is set to drop on September 4 for $69.99. And those of you who are fans of the series will love what it has to offer.

The game will include all the previously released downloadable and bonus content right on the disc of the game for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In addition, it will also come with all Kill Packs that were previously released; a special Emote pack; various Clothing and Costume Packs; a limited edition game poster featuring Jason Voorhees on the cover; and a special Authentic NECA Replica Jason Mark from Friday the 13th: Part III. It’s hand painted to look just like Voorhees from resin. Best of all, you can totally wear it and make weird breathing effects underneath it! Check it out below.

At the moment it appears that only the Xbox One version is available for pre-order. However, Amazon should make the PlayStation 4 version of the game available pretty soon. You can also check around at other retailers to see if you can pre-order it through them.

While some folks still aren’t quite sold on Friday the 13th: The Game’s multiplayer concept, it’s a lot of fun; and having this edition really lets you celebrate everything that Jason is all about. Just don’t go too crazy wearing that mask, yeah? We already have enough lunatics wandering around our office.

Here are some bonus features listed for the game:

Includes all previously released DLC and retail disc exclusive content on the disc

With maps spanning multiple iconic locations from the movie franchise; play online as either Jason voorhees or a camp counselor trying to survive the night. The choice is yours!

Level up and unlock new playable counselors or Jason models

Killer variety: play as various incarnations of Jason Voorhees as depicted in the films

Friday the 13th: The Game is available now digitally for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

