Frosthaven Gives Big Release Update

The long-awaited game Frosthaven should be in backers' hands by Christmas 2022. Earlier this month, Cephlofair provided backers of the Frosthaven Kickstarter campaign with an update on when they could expect their expansive strategy game. They expect to see games distributed to backers by Christmas, as production is nearing completion. Cephlofair expects to ship out over 100 freight containers with the game around the globe, and players should start seeing deliveries before year end. While retail backers may have some stock available, Frosthaven won't be available for "traditional" retail sales until the second printing in 2023. Frosthaven's estimated retail price will be $250.

Frosthaven is the long-awaited sequel to Gloomhaven, a strategy RPG tabletop game that mixes fierce combat sessions with a branching storyline and character buildings. Players take on the role of mercenaries based out of the city of Gloomhaven. At the beginning of each mission, players have a card of hands with two distinct actions on each card. During each turn, players choose two cards and pick a "top action" from one card and a bottom action from the other. Some actions can be used over and over, while others can be used only once per mission. Each mission becomes a delicate balance of knowing when to press the advantage and when to conserve cards. Gloomhaven is currently the #1 ranked board game of all time on Board Game Geek.

Frosthaven will keep the general gameplay of Gloomhaven intact, but with several new twists and innovations. Players will need to build up the city of Frosthaven over time, adding new buildings that unlocks more gear and abilities and character classes. Other changes include an increased number of puzzles integrated into the campaign and a new loot system that adds a crafting component. All existing Gloomhaven classes can be brought into Frosthaven and the game also features 16 new mercenary classes.