Funko ‘Overwatch’ Pharah Anubis Skin Pop Exclusive is Available Now

Somebody with a lot of clout at Funko is still a big Overwatch fan, because it seems that they will never, ever stop making Pop figures from the game. Granted, this Pharah Pop in her Anubis skin is pretty awesome looking. It almost makes you want to starting playing Overwatch again.

If you agree, the #497 Overwatch Pharah (Anubis) Pop figure is an Amazon exclusive that you can order right here. It’s not even a pre-order – it will be on your doorstep in two days if you’re a Prime member. However, this isn’t the only Funko news today. Funko fanatics should also check out the Earth Day exclusive Wall-E EVE Pop figure and the My Hero Academia Deku exclusive Pop figure that are set to launch tonight, April 18th. Funko also announced a new round of WWE Pops to top things off.

