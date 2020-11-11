Funko and Pokemon Center Reveal Pokemon Holiday: Eevee Figure

✖

The holidays are nearly upon us, and Funko and Pokemon Center are celebrating with the release of a new Eevee vinyl figure. This piece is not part of the An Afternoon With Eevee & Friends collection, but it is similar in style. This version of the figure shows Eevee decorating a Christmas tree with several ornaments based on popular Pokemon, such as Bulbasaur, Voltorb, and Psyduck. The tree's topper is a Poke Ball, and the piece connects with a similar holiday offering featuring Pikachu. The figure is $14.99 on Pokemon Center, but it seems to be sold out, at the moment.

An image of the figure can be seen below.

(Photo: Pokemon Center)

Funko's Pokemon Center offerings tend to sell out very quickly, so it's not a surprise that this one is currently unavailable. The second piece featuring Pikachu will release sometime in December, but an exact date has not yet been given. That piece sees Pikachu trying to balance a handful of gifts while simultaneously avoiding some of the lights from Eevee's tree that are bunched up on the floor. For Pokemon fans looking for a holiday decoration, the two pieces should look nice together or separately!

(Photo: Pokemon Center)

As with Pokemon Center's other holiday offerings, the Eevee figure also comes with a free Pikachu brass ornament, which is automatically added to the cart alongside the figure. The site currently offers free shipping for those that spend $20, and shoppers that spend that amount will also get a second free gift in the form of a Special Delivery Pikachu TCG card. The card is being given away to celebrate the fact that Pokemon Center now ships to Canada, but shoppers in both countries will receive it.

Pokemon and Funko have released a number of figures over the last few years, from the traditional Pops, to the diorama style figures that these pieces are based on. The latter started with the A Day With Pikachu collection, which featured 12 different takes on Pikachu that matched the accompanying month. After that collection's conclusion, Funko and Pokemon Center kicked-off An Afternoon With Eevee & Friends. It remains to be seen what the two companies will offer next, but this figure format will likely continue in some form.

