Funko’s Pokemon Pikachu Pop Figure Target Exclusive Was Briefly Available Online

Funko’s Pokemon Pikachu Funko Pop figure was released last month as a Target exclusive, but getting your hands on one was no easy task. This morning, the figure was available to order online for all of five minutes before it sold out. Target has a reputation for disappointing collectors with the availability of their Funko exclusives, and the highly coveted Pikachu figure, sadly, was no exception.

However, the existence of an online listing means that you can keep tabs on it for a restock, and possibly order one online for pickup in your local store if they become available. If the listing disappears altogether, you’ll know that paying a premium on eBay is probably your only option at that point. Or you could just bite the bullet and grab one from eBay now because they’re definitely not going to get any cheaper.

The Target exclusive Pikachu figure is the first and only officially licensed Pokemon Funko Pop figure on market, which makes it extra collectible. It seems likely that we’ll see a wider release of Pokemon Funko Pops in the future, but nothing has been confirmed thus far.

On a related note, Funko has been heavily expanding their anime Pop figure collection in recent weeks, the most recent being an addition to their lineup of One Piece Pop figure pirates. New releases include Usopp, archaeologist Nico Robin and cook Sanji. Then there’s Donquixote Doflamingo, captain of the Donquixote Pirates.

You can pre-order the entire line of new One Piece Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for November. We recommend starting with Sanji because that sculpt is fantastic. Inside that link you’ll also find previous releases in the One Piece series.

However, at the top of the list of new anime Funko Pop releases you’ll find the Dragon Ball Super Goku Ultra Instinct Form Pop! Vinyl Figure #386. If you want to get in on the action, you can reserve a figure for yourself right here with shipping slated for October.

Next up we have Yu-Gi-Oh!, which is an anime, manga and card game juggernaut that recently celebrated it’s 20th anniversary. However, a line of Funko Pop figures weren’t part of that illustrious history — until now.

Indeed, Funko has officially announced the first wave of Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop figures, and they’re coming out of the gate with Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba. You can reserve yours right here, right now while they last. The ship date has been moved from August to September, so grab yours quickly if you don’t want to wait even longer for the next batch.

Then there’s Studio Bones’ popular anime series My Hero Academia, which recently got a new round of Funko Pop figures with some much needed additions (Todoroki and Eraserhead, for sure). You can pre-order the entire My Hero Academia Funko Pop figure lineup right here for a September release.

Funko also added to their formidable Dragon Ball Z lineup with a new wave of Pop figures that includes Tien and Chiaotzu, Gohan in his training outfit, Master Roshi wielding his staff and Bulma! You can pre-order all of the new standard Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for August.

Finally, Digimon celebrated the 21st birthday of the franchise with a new line of Pop figures. The first wave of Digimon Pop figures are led by Digimons Agumon and Gabumon followed by the DigiDestined Tai Kamiya and Matt Ishida. You can pre-order the entire first wave of Digimon Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for September.

