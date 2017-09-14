‘Futurama’ Cast Reunites for Double-Length Episode Podcast

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is a fantastic little mobile game that basically plays out as a giant episode of Futurama, which is why fans of the show were so elated when it launched. Jam City and TinyCo aren’t done yet, though! Fans were so hungry for more Futurama that the crew decided to reunite once again to produce a double-length episode in the form of a radio drama!

Here’s how the show’s described:

“The new FUTURAMA podcast episode brings a long-awaited reunion of the Planet Express crew, including Fry, Bender, Leela, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg, Amy, and Hermes—plus Borax Kid, Calculon, and the return of the popular robot soap opera, ‘All My Circuits’. While on a routine mission to Junkleon 7, the crew encounters Klaxxon, a nefarious life form composed entirely of soundwaves from 21st-century podcasts. Can the crew save Earth from Klaxxon’s harmful soundwaves? To find out more, download the podcast and discover for yourself!”

I listened to a good portion of the show already, and it had me laughing out loud at my desk. I had to cover my mouth to keep co-workers from staring. The drama is an old-fashioned delight from beginning to end, and I can guarantee that Futurama fans are going to devour it with joy. It’s pretty incredible to hear the entire cast assembled for this project, stretching their influence across multiple forms of media to give back to fans.

“It’s a new step for entertainment when a mobile game format can inspire original narrative content at this level,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. “Partnering with Matt Groening and his Curiosity Company to launch the mobile game, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, and to be a part of the resulting double episode podcast of original FUTURAMA content from Matt, David X. Cohen, Chris Hardwick, the show writers, and cast has been a great experience. The Jam City team has had a blast inspiring this new chapter in the FUTURAMA multiverse.”

It doesn’t matter if you hate mobile games. Hell, it doesn’t even matter if you think you hate Futurama. Check out this radio drama, and I guarantee you it will brighten your day. If you love what you hear, check out Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow on iOS or Android for more original Futurama adventures.