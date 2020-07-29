G4 TV's Olivia Munn Endorses WWE's Xavier Woods As New Host

✖

Fans of the former G4 TV had a reason to get excited after a tease popped up on social media, and many are excited to see it return. We aren't sure how it's returning or who will be at the helm, though we do know that WWE superstar #Xavier Woods is throwing his hat in the ring in a huge way to be involved and host a show on the network, starting the campaign #Creed4G4. Woods was recently endorsed for the new gig by someone who is quite familiar with G4 TV, which happened to be none other than former Attack of the Show host Olivia Munn. Munn fully endorsed Woods and even offered to help, and Woods couldn't have been more thrilled.

Munn retweeted Woods' previous pitch video for the hosting gig, adding "Need a campaign manager? 💁🏻‍♀️" To say Woods was thrilled would be an understatement, as he responded, "Madam it would be the highest of honors 🤣 please show me the way!"

You can check out their exchange below, and for those who haven't been following Woods' campaign, here's what he said about the Creed4G4 campaign and what he hopes to achieve.

Need a campaign manager? 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/3FCVSKtGKI — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 26, 2020

"Hello, I'm Austin Creed and over the course the next days, weeks, possibly even months I will be running a firm campaign in order to land a hosting position at the newly invigorated G4. Now through the course of the campaign, I hope to not only gain your support, but also your respect and hopefully your vote in my newest endeavor."

Honestly, this is pretty much a no-brainer if you're G4 TV. The former gaming network seems to be returning in some form or fashion, and while we aren't sure if some of the original hosts will be returning, having someone like Woods would greatly help its chances to be successful. Woods has grown the UpUpDownDown network in some huge ways since he first created it, and it encompasses everything fans love about gaming.

Retro games, tabletop games, console games, and more are all part of the mix, and once you throw in that he's a big-time WWE superstar on top of it all, it just makes all the sense in the world.

Fingers crossed it happens, and we'll keep you posted.

Are you excited for the return of G4? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.