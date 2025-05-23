HoYoverse Reveals Launch Date for Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 & Xbox Port

HoYoverse is well known for its iconic gacha games like Genshin Impact and the Honkai series. Its newest game, Zenless Zone Zero, launched in 2024, bringing players to a brand-new urban fantasy world. Until now, Zenless Zone Zero has been available on PC, mobile, and PS5, but not Xbox consoles. But luckily for Xbox console players hoping to get in on the gacha game action, Zenless Zone Zero‘s second season launch happens right alongside the game’s official arrival on Xbox Series X|S. So, whether you’re ready for new seasonal content or eager to finally experience the game on Xbox, mark June 6th on your calendars, HoYoverse fans!

Zenless Zone Zero arrived in July 2024, bringing players to a post-apocalyptic world called New Eridu. This urban setting gives the game a slightly different flavor, though it’s still undeniably a HoYoverse entry. Since its release, ZZZ has seen a number of updates adding onto the story and gacha options to keep things exciting for players. But now, the game is about to finally enter its second season, marking a big moment for Zenless Zone Zero. Before we dive into the details, check out the brand-new teaser trailer for ZZZ Version 2.0:

For a teaser, this one’s pretty generous, with over 11 minutes of gameplay footage to give players a sneak peek at what’s to come. Season 2 of Zenless Zone Zero will be called “Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn.” It’s set to launch on June 6th, which is also when the game will finally be available on Xbox. As you might expect from a major seasonal update, Zenless Zone Zero version 2.0 will bring in a huge influx of new content.

The big highlight for Season 2 of ZZZ is the introduction of a brand-new area, the Waifei Peninsula. Gamers will join allies to revitalize the Suibian Temple, engaging in more challenging Hollow combat in the new area’s expansive open area. To celebrate this big Season 2 milestone and the first anniversary of Zenless Zone Zero, players will get a series of celebration rewards, including the following:

Free S-Rank Agent

Free S-Rank W-Engine

1,600 Polychromes

20 Encrypted Master Tapes

Alongside these rewards and the new area, players can expect to meet some powerful new characters along the way. These new additions to the roster include S-Rank Agent Yixuan, who can bypass enemy defenses, and S-Rank Fire Stun Agent Ju Fufu, who deals Physical and Fire damage. Pan Yinhu, a kitchen-savvy panda, will also join the ranks as an A-Rank Physical Defense Agent, alongside S-Rank Bangboo Belion. In addition to these new characters, players will see the return of Astra Yao and Caesar as part of the Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.0 banners.

Of course, Version 2.0 will also bring in new commissions and events to give players more to explore. Seasonal optimizations include a new map and enhanced navigation features, along with Fissure Beacons that help Proxies restore HP.

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 Rewards and Xbox Pre-Order Perks

One of Season 2's new Zenless Zone Zero characters

Along with these exciting anniversary gifts for all players, Zenless Zone Zero is offering some exciting pre-order perks for Xbox gamers. Players who pre-order the free-to-play title through the Xbox store will receive an exclusive Xbox Starter Pack offering a variety of exciting in-game items to help players begin their journey in Zenless Zone Zero.

All of this exciting new content and more will be available on June 6th with the launch of Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.0. The update will be available on all platforms, including PC, PS5, iOS, and Android, and June 6th also marks the arrival of ZZZ on Xbox consoles.