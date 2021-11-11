The Game Awards 2021 Will Feature 40 to 50 Games Total

The Game Awards 2021 is set to take place this year on December 9th with an in-person ceremony in Los Angeles, and as usual, the creator, executive producer, and host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, is starting to hype folks up for the event. As part of that, a newly published interview with Keighley reveals that he expects there to be roughly 40 to 50 games in total featured at the event, though not all of those will be new announcements.

According to the wide-ranging interview published on the Epic Games website, the awards show will include 40 to 50 games “someway or another” in addition to the fact that, in terms of new games being announced, the expectation is somewhere in the double digits. So, 10 or more, but definitely not 100.

https://twitter.com/thegameawards/status/1443606566129840129

“I do think generally, that because of the pandemic, developers are late on their games, things are being delayed, there’s just a lot of churn,” Keighley says in the interview. “So I think we benefited in that we are kind of a big event that people know is happening, and it doesn’t require people physically flying anywhere to see.”

“It’s definitely a very busy year in terms of the number of games we’re being pitched,” he continues. “We’re blessed that pretty much every developer and publisher wants to have some degree of content on the show.”

As noted above, The Game Awards 2021 is set to take place on December 9th with a live, in-person ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The show is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett is creative director while Richard Preuss is director. According to The Game Awards, the 2020 event hit a record 83 million livestreams with an 84% increase year-over-year from 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Game Awards right here.

