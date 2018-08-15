Gamer Donates Games to Library Instead of Gamestop, Praised as a Hero

A big running joke concerning retailer GameStop is that their trade-back value for games can be a little off kilter at times. Though nowhere near the extreme that memes make the value out to be, the practice of how much those old gamers are worth frustrates many. Because of that, one Redditor opted for a different solution by forfeiting what they would have gotten in favour of doing a little good for their local library. Instantly, they became the hero gamers deserved.

In the original post, the redditor posted a picture of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Far Cry 5 for Xbox One. Titled “Sick of GameStop’s ridiculous trade-in offers, I decided to donate these to my local library instead. Best $30 I never got,” the praise from fellow gamers was almost instantaneous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One commenter responded, “Dude, this would be so much better than GameStop. I know where my games will go from now on. Better to get a couple of bucks and help a library than to get a penny and help a big company,” while others mentioned that they had no idea this was even a thing!

Another added, “Even better: this could eventually result in local libraries being literal gaming archives. People could go and play games they’ve heard about or curious about for free. We could even have old consoles and computer systems there for the older games that new machines can’t play, or even feature vintage stuff.” More awareness that games can be donated could mean an awesome way to build that local gaming community. Because that’s what gamers are, we are a community and this is a perfect reflection of how to reach out and build that sense of camaraderie on a local, yet powerful, scale.

A lot of people might not know libraries offer video games either from simply not going to libraries or potentially that no one is trading them in, meaning there’s not much stock to choose from. Either way, this post does bring attention to the fact players can gift their discarded games to their local library to spread the gaming wealth to the community. It’s a great, easy way to give back and share the gift that is that sweet, sweet video game love.

So what do you think about this local hero? Inspired to donate some of your older games? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!