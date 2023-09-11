GameStop Sale Makes Some of Bethesda's Best Games Just $2.99

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GameStop has discounted a couple of Bethesda games in a new sale to just $2.99. Right now, the Bethesda game everyone is playing is Starfield. However, Bethesda is more than Bethesda Game Studios, which is to say Starfield, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. These may be the series most associated with it, but it's also shipped DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Wolfenstein, Quake, Rage, Deathloop, and more over the years. In fact, some of its best games come from these additional series. For example, Dishonored 2 and Wolfenstein II are some of Bethesda's best work and both are only $2.99.

These price points are limited time offers, of course, though how limited, we don't know. GameStop does not provide an expiration date, which could suggest it's more of a supply restriction. Whatever the case, both games are only $2.99 right now, but only on certain platforms. More specifically, only the PS4 version of Dishonored 2 and only the Xbox One version of Wolfenstein II. Both games are playable on more modern consoles via backward compatibility.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus:

About - "America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka "Terror-Billy," member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution." See the deal here at GameStop.

Dishonored 2:

About - "Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions." See the deal here at GameStop.

The final catch is that these are for physical, pre-owned copies of each game. If you're a digital only kinda person or a brand-new only kinda person, then neither of these deals will tickle your fancy. That said, GameStop gurantees every pre-owned game it sells works as intended or your money back.