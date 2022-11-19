GameStop Black Friday Deals Revealed

The GameStop Black Friday ad has been released and there are a ton of great deals on games, consoles, and other gaming items. Despite the fact that the majority of games are purchased digitally these days, GameStop is still the best retailer for buying physical games. Not only can you get the latest and greatest games, but it's filled with used games from across a few generations of consoles. It's one of the last standing places to actually carry games that aren't from just the last few months/the most popular games. For gamers, it will also be a haven for Black Friday deals.

GameStop's Black Friday ad has been revealed and there are a ton of noteworthy deals and offers. First and foremost, GameStop is actively promoting the fact that it will have PlayStation 5s for sale with copies of God of War Ragnarok. ComicBook.com can confirm that PS5s have been seen at GameStop stores, ready to purchase without a crazy mark-up. Stock will surely be limited, but they may be restocked throughout the holiday season. GameStop is also selling the Xbox Series S for $249.99, which is $50 off of its normal price. A ton of recent games such as Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, and The Quarry are also getting steep discounts, some of which are as low as $17. There are a lot of great deals on games you may have missed this year or are looking to purchase for loved ones, so be sure to check out the ad below.

As Black Friday quickly approaches, we are hearing more and more about some incredible gaming deals. Be sure to look around at other retailers and see what they may have to offer. Target just concluded a solid buy two, get one free sale on video games and it's likely other retailers will offer similar deals beyond discounts as the holiday seasons progresses over the next several weeks.

