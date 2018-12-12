GameStop BOGO Free Deal on Trading Cards and Board Games is Live

A fantastic deal on board games and trading cards is going on over at GameStop today as part of their Game Days Sale. Between today, December 12, and Christmas day, the vast majority of their in-stock offerings are buy one, get one free!

You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Some exclusions apply apparently, but everything we tried worked with the sale. All you need to do is add two board games / trading card packs (or more) to your cart and the discount will be applied automatically to the lowest priced items. Below you’ll find some suggestions to get you started:

• Pokemon Trading Card Game: XY Evolutions Booster

• Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game

• Pokemon Trading Card Game Dragon Majesty Super Premium Collection

• UNO The Legend of Zelda Card Game – Only at GameStop

• Pokemon Trading Card Game: Sun & Moon Lost Thunder Elite Trainer Box

• Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pikachu & Eevee Poke Ball Collection

• Pokemon Trading Card Game: Sun & Moon Lost Thunder Build & Battle Box

• MONOPOLY Gamer: Mario Kart

• Destiny Collector’s Chess Set – Only at GameStop

Again, the sale ends on Christmas Day, December 25th, but the best items will sell out quickly. Take advantage of the deal while you can.

