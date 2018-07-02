GameStop’s Huge Game Days Sale Starts Soon

GameStop is holding another sale soon that offers big discounts on games like Assassin’s Creed Origins, the ever-popular Overwatch Legendary Edition, and all kinds of hardware and accessories.

The Game Days sale isn’t live just yet, but when it starts tomorrow on July 2, gamers will have plenty of reasons to stay inside for the summer with enough games to keep you out of the sun for good. Game Days is a sale that GameStop has run before in the past, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see it returning this year as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Running from July 2-15, you’ll be able to browse through the Game Days sale as soon as the site goes live, something that should happen quite soon. The link currently takes you to a sales page that says you missed the deals, but that’s likely because it hasn’t gone live yet. When it does though, here’s a sample of what’s in store for you.

Hardware & Pre-Owned

Buy a new Xbox One S (1TB) or Xbox One X console and get a FREE $50 GameStop gift card (July 2 – 9)

Just $159.99 for the new Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition (only at GameStop, game included pre-installed)

Buy 2 Get 1 FREE on all pre-owned products (June 28—starting at 6 PM—until July 3, while supplies last)

$30 off all pre-owned Xbox 360 hardware (July 9 – 15)

Game Deals: Up to 50% off (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Up to 50% off select EA downloadable games & content (for Xbox only)

Destiny 2: $9.99

FIFA 18 and FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition: $24.99 (virtual currency available)

NBA 2K18: $19.99 (also on Nintendo Switch, PS3 and Xbox 360; virtual currency available)

MLB The Show 18: $29.99 (PS4 only, virtual currency available)

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99 (Online Premium Edition for $39.99)

Far Cry 5: $39.99 (Season Pass available)

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99 (Season Pass available)

Star Wars Battlefront II: $19.99 (Standard & Deluxe editions)

Middle Earth Shadow of War: $19.99 (also on XB1 digital)

Overwatch Legendary Edition: $39.99 (bonus content includes 15 hero skins)

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: $19.99

Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $29.99

Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also on Nintendo Switch and XB1 Digital)

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: $39.99 (also on XB1 digital)

Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition: $39.99 ($15 in bonus content, Season Pass available)

Monster Hunter World: $29.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $19.99 (Season Pass available)

The Invisible Hours: $14.99

A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch for $39.99)

Lego Ninjago: $19.99 (also on Nintendo Switch for $29.99)

Accessories, Toys & Collectibles

Get an additional 25% off all the toys, statues, drinkware, board games and apparel you can fit into GameStop’s Stuff & Save bag ($7.99 for bag, limited supplies, one per customer)

Save $10 on DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers (Magma Red and Gold)

Select Nintendo Switch controllers for only $19.99

50% off all strategy guides

20% select KontrolFreek accessories with purchase of ANY featured sale game

$10 off RIG 500HX Stereo Gaming Headset for Xbox One

20% off Xbox Wireless Controllers (Green/Gray, valid July 2 – 9)

