GameStop Best Deals Include Huge Savings on EA Games

This summer, the GameStop sales and deals have slowed down and thinned out, but there are still some great Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S to be had. This week, the majority of the best deals come courtesy of publisher Electronic Arts. In fact, four of the five top GameStop deals this week are EA games, while the fifth and final game comes courtesy of Sega.

How long any of the deals below are going to be available, we don’t know. GameStop does not disclose this information. In other words, they are live deals subject to change. Predominately, the deals are exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S, but there is one deal included available for Nintendo Switch and PS5 as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — $8.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

About: “One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

Need for Speed Unbound — $9.97 (Xbox Series X|S)

About: “Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.”

Immortals of Aveum — $18.04 (Xbox Series X|S)

About: “Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss.”

Tales of Kenzera ZAU — $13.29 (2024 Release) (Xbox Series X|S)

About: “Wield the dance of the shaman. Reclaim your father’s spirit. A grieving boy begins to read a Bantu tale written by his late father. Adventure into the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera as Zau, a young shaman who bargains with the God of death to bring his Baba back from darkness.”

Persona 5 Tactica — $19.99 (Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S)

About: “After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves?”

For more GameStop coverage — including all of the latest GameStop news, all of the latest GameStop rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GameStop deals — click here.