GameStop Sale Includes One of the Best PlayStation Games for $2.99

There are thousands of discounted Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox games on sale right now via GameStop. One of the best of these deals makes one of the best PlayStation games ever released just $2.99. The catch is one, this deal is available for a limited time -- though how limited isn't specified -- and two it's for a pre-owned copy of the PS4 game, which is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility and available natively on the console via the the Legacy of Thieves Collection. That's right, the mystery game in question is Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, which at one point cost $60. In other words, $3 for it is a steal, pre-owned or not.

If you're somehow not familiar with Nathan Drake's swan song, it came out in 2015. One of the best-selling PS4 games with somewhere between 15 and 20 million copies sold, it released to a 93 on Metacritic. As you would expect, it was widely considered the best game of its year and one of the best games PlayStation has ever made across all platforms. The fact you can now pay $3 for its 15 to 20 hours of high-end content is insane value.

"Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," reads an official blurb about the game on the GameStop website. "With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he's willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves. Uncharted 4 takes players on Nathan's most emotional journey as he grapples with his past and faces his most challenging adversaries yet."

For those unfamiliar with how GameStop operates, its pre-owned games come with a guarantee they will work just like a brand-new copy or your money back. In other words, you don't have to worry about a disc with lots of scratches and imperfections that hinder the experience.

It is worth noting the game is included with the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium tiers of PS Plus. If you're a subscriber of these, there's no reason to buy a dirt cheap pre-owed PS4 copy unless you want it for your collection.