GameStop to Give Out Exclusive Pokemon Card This Week

GameStop is getting its very own Pokemon card. PokeBeach reports that GameStop will give away a promotional Flapple Pokemon card beginning this Friday, March 19th. The card is a non-holofoil version of the Flapple from Rebel Clash, but has the GameStop logo stamped underneath the card. While this is not the first time that GameStop has given away Pokemon cards, this does mark the first time that they've given away a stamped card. The cards will be given to any customer that purchases at least $15 worth of Pokemon Trading Card Game merchandise.

PokeBeach also reports that GameStop may also be giving away a Gigantamax Flapple for Pokemon Sword and Shield, although they weren't able to confirm this or not. GameStop previously gave away several other Gigantamax Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield with Pokemon card giveaways.

The giveaways are likely an unofficial tie-in for the upcoming release of the "Battle Styles" expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The set, which is inspired by the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, is due to come out this week and will add a new Battle Styles mechanic to the card game. Players can build around two different battle styles, with card abilities synergizing with other cards that use the same style. Like all Pokemon cards, the Battle Styles expansion should be in high demand, so fans may want to head to GameStop early if they want a chance at snagging both the promotional card and some cards from the new expansion.

Pokemon cards are relatively scarce in many stores right now, due to a mix of higher-than-average demand thanks to a resurgence in popularity and low supply due to production issues caused by the pandemic. The card supply issue is serious enough that The Pokemon Company released a public statement noting that it would be increasing its production and issuing reprints of recent sets.