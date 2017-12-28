GameStop Hosting Terrific Post-Holiday Sale, Offering Trade-In Deals

GameStop is gearing up for a nice post-holiday rush with a sale on dozens of game titles, including hits like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Fortnite. But on top of that, it’s also offering incentives with trade-ins, as players can actually get the same value for cash as they would with trading in their games.
In addition to that, the company is also hosting a buy two get one free sale on all used games, which means you can clean up pretty nicely on a bevy of titles, should you have a few gift cards lying around. The sale is likely to last through the New Year.
Meanwhile, as far as what games are on sale, here’s a rundown of some of the best bargains you’ll find:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99
- Persona 5 (PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $19.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99
- Fortnite (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99
- Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99
- God of War III Remastered (PlayStation 4)- $9.99
- ARK Survival Evolved (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $24.99
- Yakuza 0 (PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99
- Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99
- NBA 2K18 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99
- Lego Dimensions Starter Pack (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Wii U)- $24.99
- Injustice 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Mafia III (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99
- Need For Speed Payback (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99
- Lego City Undercover (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99
- FIFA 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99
- Agents of Mayhem (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99
- Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Rocket League Collector’s Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99
- Cars 3: Driven To Win (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $29.99
- Friday the 13th: The Game (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Dead By Daylight (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One)- $39.99
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $34.99
- Has-Been Heroes (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) – $9.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99
- The Evil Within 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $34.99
