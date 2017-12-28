GameStop Hosting Terrific Post-Holiday Sale, Offering Trade-In Deals

GameStop is gearing up for a nice post-holiday rush with a sale on dozens of game titles, including hits like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Fortnite. But on top of that, it’s also offering incentives with trade-ins, as players can actually get the same value for cash as they would with trading in their games.

In addition to that, the company is also hosting a buy two get one free sale on all used games, which means you can clean up pretty nicely on a bevy of titles, should you have a few gift cards lying around. The sale is likely to last through the New Year.

Meanwhile, as far as what games are on sale, here’s a rundown of some of the best bargains you’ll find:

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Persona 5 (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Fortnite (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

God of War III Remastered (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

ARK Survival Evolved (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $24.99

Yakuza 0 (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

NBA 2K18 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Lego Dimensions Starter Pack (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Wii U)- $24.99

Injustice 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Mafia III (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Need For Speed Payback (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Lego City Undercover (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

FIFA 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Agents of Mayhem (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Rocket League Collector’s Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Cars 3: Driven To Win (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Friday the 13th: The Game (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Sonic Forces Bonus Edition (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Dead By Daylight (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One)- $39.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $34.99

Has-Been Heroes (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) – $9.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

The Evil Within 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $34.99

There are tons more on sale, so head over and take a look!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.