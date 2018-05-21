GameStop Pro Day Deals Revealed

It’s Saturday, and another massive Pro Day Sale is live at GameStop! Whether you’re looking to trade-in hardware or games for bonus credit, looking for cheap used games, or looking to pick up something new at a sweet, sweet discount, GameStop has many wonderful offers for you today.

With over $2,200 in possible savings, those looking to add a few AAA titles to that growing library, or maybe join in this generation with some new hardware; there’s a little something for everyone looking to walk away with some new loot. From hardware, to games, even collectibles – there are tons of great deals going on right now for gamers to enjoy. Let’s start with the hardware sales going on now.

Hardware and Pre-Owned Details

Hardware

FREE $50 gift card with purchase of a new Xbox One X console

Save $20 on new Nintendo 2DS XL systems ($129.99, regularly $149.99)

Nintendo Switch in stock at GameStop stores nationwide and on GameStop.com

Get 50% off any new Dualshock 4 wireless controller with purchase of a new PS4 Pro system

FREE $50 gift card with purchase of a new HTC Vive Virtual Reality System

Pre-Owned & Trade

Up to 30% more credit when you trade games and accessories

Up to 30% off pre-owned games and accessories

The Xbox One X boasts to be the most powerful console in the market, and now with the upped trade-in deals – it’s easier than ever before to join in on the fun.

Game Deals

Game Deals (Xbox One and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Up to 50% off the hottest games

Far Cry 5: $44.99 – FIRST time at this low price

Middle-earth Shadow of War: $9.99

For Honor: $9.99 – save 75%

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99

NBA 2K18: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch, only $19.99 on PS3 and Xbox 360)

Call of Duty WWII: $39.99 (also available on PC)

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition: $29.99 (includes bonus content)

South Park Fractured But Whole: $19.99 (available for $34.99 on Nintendo Switch)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99

FIFA 18 and FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition: $39.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $24.99

Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $29.99 (also available on PC)

Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality: $19.99 (PSVR only)

Just Dance 2018: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch and WiiU, only $19.99 on PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii)

Madden 18: $18 (digital download only)

STAR WARS Battlefront II: $18 (digital download, $24.99 for physical game)

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles: $24.99

ScribbleNauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch)

Get Black Dog Pack FREE with purchase of Sea of Thieves

Collectibles and Accessories

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel

Buy 2, get 1 FREE all POP! vinyl figures

Buy 1, get 1 FREE full price T-shirts

Buy 1, get 1 75% off all hats and socks

Extra 50% off clearance toys and apparel

Accessories

20% off select Xbox wireless controllers

Save up to $15 on select Nintendo Switch accessories – controllers, charging docks, memory cards and more

Yeti Microphone Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle for only $89.99

$30 off Elgato Stream Deck Controller and Game Capture HD60 S

Save 25% on select KontrolFreek accessories

Ever since GameStop partnered up with ThinkGeek, their collectibles line-up has been sweet! More Pokemon, Star Wars, Overwatch, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Marvel, and tons more than ever before.

The deals begin tomorrow, May 19th, for a full day of gaming glory!