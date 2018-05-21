GameStop Pro Day Deals Revealed

It’s Saturday, and another massive Pro Day Sale is live at GameStop! Whether you’re looking to trade-in hardware or games for bonus credit, looking for cheap used games, or looking to pick up something new at a sweet, sweet discount, GameStop has many wonderful offers for you today.
With over $2,200 in possible savings, those looking to add a few AAA titles to that growing library, or maybe join in this generation with some new hardware; there’s a little something for everyone looking to walk away with some new loot. From hardware, to games, even collectibles – there are tons of great deals going on right now for gamers to enjoy. Let’s start with the hardware sales going on now.
Hardware and Pre-Owned Details
Hardware
- FREE $50 gift card with purchase of a new Xbox One X console
- Save $20 on new Nintendo 2DS XL systems ($129.99, regularly $149.99)
- Nintendo Switch in stock at GameStop stores nationwide and on GameStop.com
- Get 50% off any new Dualshock 4 wireless controller with purchase of a new PS4 Pro system
- FREE $50 gift card with purchase of a new HTC Vive Virtual Reality System
Pre-Owned & Trade
- Up to 30% more credit when you trade games and accessories
- Up to 30% off pre-owned games and accessories
The Xbox One X boasts to be the most powerful console in the market, and now with the upped trade-in deals – it’s easier than ever before to join in on the fun.
Game Deals
Game Deals (Xbox One and PS4, unless otherwise stated)
- Up to 50% off the hottest games
- Far Cry 5: $44.99 – FIRST time at this low price
- Middle-earth Shadow of War: $9.99
- For Honor: $9.99 – save 75%
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99
- NBA 2K18: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch, only $19.99 on PS3 and Xbox 360)
- Call of Duty WWII: $39.99 (also available on PC)
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition: $29.99 (includes bonus content)
- South Park Fractured But Whole: $19.99 (available for $34.99 on Nintendo Switch)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99
- FIFA 18 and FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition: $39.99
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $24.99
- Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $29.99 (also available on PC)
- Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality: $19.99 (PSVR only)
- Just Dance 2018: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch and WiiU, only $19.99 on PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii)
- Madden 18: $18 (digital download only)
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: $18 (digital download, $24.99 for physical game)
- Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles: $24.99
- ScribbleNauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch)
- Get Black Dog Pack FREE with purchase of Sea of Thieves
Collectibles and Accessories
Toys, Collectibles & Apparel
- Buy 2, get 1 FREE all POP! vinyl figures
- Buy 1, get 1 FREE full price T-shirts
- Buy 1, get 1 75% off all hats and socks
- Extra 50% off clearance toys and apparel
Accessories
- 20% off select Xbox wireless controllers
- Save up to $15 on select Nintendo Switch accessories – controllers, charging docks, memory cards and more
- Yeti Microphone Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle for only $89.99
- $30 off Elgato Stream Deck Controller and Game Capture HD60 S
- Save 25% on select KontrolFreek accessories
Ever since GameStop partnered up with ThinkGeek, their collectibles line-up has been sweet! More Pokemon, Star Wars, Overwatch, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Marvel, and tons more than ever before.
The deals begin tomorrow, May 19th, for a full day of gaming glory!