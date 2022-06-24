GameStop Pro Days Sale Is On For 48 Hours
The GameStop Pro Days sale kicked off today, June 24th, and it includes massive discounts on games, collectibles, PC accessories, and more. There will even be PS5 restocks at select GameStop locations. Unfortunately, you can only take advantage of these offers through tomorrow June 25th, and the best deals in the Pro Days sale are unlikely to last that long.
A breakdown of some of the best deals in the GameStop Pro Days sale can be found below, but the first thing you'll need to snag them is a PowerUp Rewards Pro membership. The membership will cost you $15 per month, but there are numerous incentives that will offset that cost if you shop regularly, including a $10 reward at signup, a monthly $5 reward, extra credit on games, and exclusive discounts like the ones you'll find at the Pro Days sale event.Shop GameStop's Pro Days Sale
GameStop Pro Days Deals / Games:
- Up to 50% off Games for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch Digital Games Sale (also available at Best Buy)
- Xbox Series S Console, Halo Infinite, $25 GameStop Gift Card Bundle
- 10% off Pre-Owned Games, Consoles and Accessories
- Up to 40% off Select Gaming Accessories
GameStop Pro Days Deals / PC Gaming:
- Up to 50% off PC Gaming Accessories
- Up to 30% off Select Laptops and Desktops
- Up to 25% off Select Monitors
GameStop Pro Days Deals / Collectibles, Board Games, Trading Cards, and Homewares
- Hasbro Marvel Legends Series The Infinity Saga Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Nano Gauntlet – $79.99
- 20% off Select Hasbro Action Figures and Replicas
- 40% off Select Board Games
- 30% off Select Pokemon Trading Cards
- 40% off Select Homewares