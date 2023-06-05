GameStop Pro Week: B1G1 Free Video Games, Funko Pop Deals, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Recently, GameStop revealed that it will replace the Power Up Rewards program with a new offering called GameStop Pro. This change will eliminate some previous features while activating new ones, but the most significant adjustment will be the price increase to $25 per year. Naturally, many gamers weren't thrilled with the change, but GameStop is hoping to covert them by offering the new Pro membership for the same $14.99 / year that they were paying previously. They are also sweetening the offer through June 10th with a Pro Week sale that offers buy one, get one free video games, buy two, get one free deals on toys and collectibles, and more.

You can shop the GameStop Pro Week sale right here. Some highlights include B1G1 free games for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch with titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Hyrule Warriors, Super Mario Party, and Gotham Knights. On the collectibles side, there are loads of B2G1 free deals on Pokemon TCG sets, Marvel Legends figures, Funko Pops and more. You'll also get an additional 5% off your purchase when you join GameStop Pro. Just keep in mind that you have until June 27th to take advantage of the $14.99 offer here at GameStop, after which the price will increase to $25.

The June 27th date marks the official start of the GameStop Pro era. The new program will come with the following benefits:

Take $5 off one item of your choice per month ($60 per year in savings). Note that "these coupons cannot stack or be used with other promotions. The coupon cannot be used on gift cards, taxes/fees, downloadable content ("DLC"), digital (online) gaming/virtual currencies, digital game downloads, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), a Pro Membership, or reservations."

$10 welcome reward on signup

Get an additional 5% off all pre-owned, collectibles, trading cards, toys, apparel, clearance, GameStop products, and protection plans

10% extra trade credit

Pro exclusive deals and drops

2% back in points rewards (20 points will be accumulated for every U.S. dollar spent – excluding the cost of a Pro Membership and gift cards)

There are definitely ways to come out ahead with this program, especially at the $14.99 intro price, but there are caveats. Making gift cards off limits with new GameStop Pro membership is one of them, as is the $79 free shipping threshold. Of course, you can always kick the tires for a year to see if it's worth spending $25 on at renewal.

If you're wondering what happens to your points from the previous program, check out the following passage from their GameStop Pro Terms and conditions: