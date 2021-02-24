GameStop Surprises PlayStation Players With Late Night PS5 Restock

✖

GameStop has surprised PlayStation players with a late-night PS5 restock. At the moment of writing this, consoles are still available, but by the time you're reading this, the status of the stock -- which includes both bundles and non-bundles -- may have changed. If this is the case, be sure to keep refreshing the page over the next hour. Many retailers have been releasing stock in waves, so even if you miss out at first, you may be able to cop an order on a follow-up wave.

As for the stock itself, it features both the standard console for $500 and the all-digital version of the console, which doesn't come with a disc drive, and as a result, is $100 cheaper, or, in other words, $400. Meanwhile, the various bundles also include both versions of the console.

As always, if you're getting a blank page or having website issues, try using a mobile broswer. You may still run into problems if your issues were server overload-related, but customers have found luck using mobile browsers.

As for further PS5 restocks, right now, none have been announced, but so far this year surprise drops have been far more common than announcing drops ahead of time. In other words, while GameStop and others haven't announced any additional stock drops for this week, it doesn't mean they aren't coming.

If you're in the market for an Xbox Series X, you're currently out of luck. While the console went up on sale a few hours ago, courtesy of the Microsoft Store, zero Xbox Series X stock has been released alongside this new PS5 stock.

