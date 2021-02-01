Popeyes Supporting GameStop Traders With Free Chicken Tendies

✖

There's something of a revolution going on in the financial sector right now, as the Gamestop stock controversy continues to unfold. The long-short of the situation is that groups of investors organized through sites like Reddit have been turning some of Wall Streets' more questionable techniques (shorting stocks) on its head. These groups have created an unprecedented increase in Gamestop stock price through buying and selling the stock, even though Gamestop - as a business - continues to see serious profit losses. The matter has sparked a serious debate about who gets to play with the financial markets and how - and it seems that Popeyes Louisana Kitchen is taking a side in the debate!

That's right: Popeyes, the chicken restaurant chain, is coming out in support of the Gamestop traders. Popeyes is offering free Chicken Tendies to consumers who use any of the stock listing codes for the contentious stocks in question (including both Gamestop and AMC Theaters) into promo codes for checkout through the Popeyes app.

It's unclear who in the current stock trade debate actually benefits from this promotional campaign - other than Popeyes. But hey, this all arguably about the freedom to exploit the free market of capitalism, so maybe Popeyes really is taking a symbolic stand by making cash off the conflict.

Here's the full statement about Popeyes' free Chicken Tendies promotion, in support of the Gamestop traders: