GameStop Makes AAA Game Just $0.01

A GameStop store is selling a AAA game from EA for just $0.01. In other words, it's practically giving away a AAA game for free. EA has built a bad reputation over the years for various disastrous releases. When you think of EA and disastrous releases you may think of games like Mass Effect Andromeda or Star Wars Battlefront II or Battlefield 2042. And these may be EA's biggest messes in recent memory, however, Anthem isn't far behind. Not only was Anthem a mess, but unlike some of the aforementioned titles, it never recovered from falling flat on its face out the gate.

As you could probably guess by now, the $0.01 game in question is the action-RPG from BioWare and EA, which turned three years old back in February. That said, development of what was supposed to be a live-service game has long been over. Two years after its release, BioWare and EA confirmed they were leaving behind the project, partially because no one was playing it, but also because of how much stink the game had and still has. And this probably explains why you can get it for as cheap as a penny.

Over on TikTok, one user revealed they snatched the game for just one single penny. Of course, this could be a fake video, but it's actually not the first time this happened. Nonetheless, the video is going viral in video game circles.

Right now, if you wanna cop the game online -- via GameStop -- you need to fork over a minimum of $38. Why it's so much cheaper at this one store, who knows, but clearly that manager has had enough of looking at leftover copies of Anthems on their shelves.

Of course, if any more information is provided about the store and why it's made the game so cheap, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, catch up on all of the latest video game news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals by clicking right here.