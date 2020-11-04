GameStop Asks Employees to Dance on TikTok For More Holiday Hours

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and retailers like GameStop will be busy thanks to the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Store locations get a limited number of hours that they can schedule employees during the season, and so, the company came up with a way that stores can compete for an extra 10 labor hours for the week of Black Friday. The company is hosting a TikTok challenge for store locations, and the extra hours are one of multiple prizes being given away. Across social media, GameStop received widespread derision for the "prize," as company employees would be, essentially, competing to work extra hours. It's not much of a prize, and it will be interesting to see if the company changes course, as a result.

