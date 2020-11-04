GameStop Asks Employees to Dance on TikTok For More Holiday Hours
The holiday season is nearly upon us, and retailers like GameStop will be busy thanks to the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Store locations get a limited number of hours that they can schedule employees during the season, and so, the company came up with a way that stores can compete for an extra 10 labor hours for the week of Black Friday. The company is hosting a TikTok challenge for store locations, and the extra hours are one of multiple prizes being given away. Across social media, GameStop received widespread derision for the "prize," as company employees would be, essentially, competing to work extra hours. It's not much of a prize, and it will be interesting to see if the company changes course, as a result.
What do you think of the competition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about GameStop's TikTok competition!
The concept seems bizarre to say the least.
prevnext GAMESTOP
EMPLOYEES WILL HAVE TO SUBMIT TIKTOK DANCE VIDEOS TO EARN EXTRS HOLIDAY
HOURS?????????????????????????
GAMESTOP EMPLOYEES WILL HAVE TO SUBMIT TIKTOK DANCE VIDEOS TO EARN EXTRS HOLIDAY HOURS?????????????????????????— 𝐜𝐚𝐨𝐥 (@caolbresnahan) November 4, 2020
It's not helping GameStop's already shaky image.
prevnext Submitting a
Tiktok video to win work hours for Black Friday, could you suck any
harder, @GameStop
?
Submitting a Tiktok video to win work hours for Black Friday, could you suck any harder, @GameStop ?— SarcasticFox (@FoxedupFox) November 4, 2020
There isn't a lot of incentive for employees to participate...
prevnext Here's
your daily reminder:#GameStop
GameStop is absolute garbage. They have employees competing in a TikTok
challenge for a free 10 hours. (Ie: Employees can win $70 on their
minimum wage salaries for saving them thousands on
advertising.) Do not shop at GameStop. Not a
dime.
Here's your daily reminder:#GameStop GameStop is absolute garbage. They have employees competing in a TikTok challenge for a free 10 hours. (Ie: Employees can win $70 on their minimum wage salaries for saving them thousands on advertising.)
Do not shop at GameStop. Not a dime.— 𝓼𝓱𝓮'𝓼 𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓽𝓽𝔂 𝓰𝓸𝓸𝓭. 😷💙𝕍𝕆𝕋𝔼!💙😷 (@Clovertastical) November 4, 2020
...and some are already pledging not to!
prevnext @GameStop
@gamestopcorp
Just so you know... You look like a bunch of tools telling your
employees to dance on tiktok so they can work more hours! Bad business
conduct at its finest and I will not be partaking. #readtheroombetter
@GameStop @gamestopcorp Just so you know... You look like a bunch of tools telling your employees to dance on tiktok so they can work more hours! Bad business conduct at its finest and I will not be partaking. #readtheroombetter— Bosstonez (@Bosstonez) November 4, 2020
Others found humor in the situation.
prevnext GameStop cannot
be serious with this tiktok dance competition to win hOURS? pic.twitter.com/pi8pOsZWWx
GameStop cannot be serious with this tiktok dance competition to win hOURS? pic.twitter.com/pi8pOsZWWx— maria✨ (@marianicxle) November 4, 2020
Some are calling it wrong.
prevnext Does anyone want
to check in on Gamestop and make sure they're ok? Offering
stores labor hours for TikTok dances just
seems...wrong.
Does anyone want to check in on Gamestop and make sure they're ok? Offering stores labor hours for TikTok dances just seems...wrong.— Vyr3 (@Vyr3Gaming) November 4, 2020
Cash or trade credit?
prevnext #GameStop
's employee TikTok competition prize for 10 extra labor hours
spread out at a SINGLE store is like asking everyone in your city to
trade in all their games and only giving a single customer $3.
Classic.
#GameStop 's employee TikTok competition prize for 10 extra labor hours spread out at a SINGLE store is like asking everyone in your city to trade in all their games and only giving a single customer $3. Classic.— Helwithe (@helwithe) November 3, 2020
Doesn't seem like it's going well!
prev @GameStop
hows that tiktok challenge going?
@GameStop hows that tiktok challenge going?— Adam Kwas (@wwwyki4lyf) November 3, 2020