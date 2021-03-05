GameStop's Tax Day Sale Part 2: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Funko, and More

GameStop is currently in the midst of a Tax Day sale that offers gamers and collectors an opportunity to put their tax refunds to good use. If you're lucky enough to have some money to burn right now, there are tons of deals going on for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles along with board games, Funko Pops, apparel, and more. However, the deal is set for a refresh on March 7th. Here's what to expect...

GameStop's Tax Day Sale Part Deux will run from March 7th to March 13th and will include the following deals:

Select Nintendo Switch games, only $38.99 each (includes Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Super Mario Party)

Buy 2, get 1 free on select amiibo

Free collector set of Super Mario 16oz glasses with the purchase of any new Nintendo Switch Lite

Up to 55% off select new games for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Only $9.99 each, all $11.99 Funko POP! Vinyl

$50 extra credit when you trade any Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One system

$10 for all regular priced shirts

You can check out GameStop's flyer for the sale below - it offers a sneak peek at additional Tax Day Pt 2 deals. Compare them with GameStop's current Tax Day offers to see if you should jump on current deals or wait until March 7th.

On that note, Best Buy is currently running a 3-Day sale that ends on Sunday, March 7th. It includes deals on hundreds of games for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can take advantage of that sale right here while it lasts.

