Save Up to 50% On Dark Souls, Cuphead, and Undertale Vinyl Soundtracks

A big sale on vinyl records is happening at ThinkGeek right now that offers up to 60% off a range of soundtracks for video games, television shows, and movies. However, gamers with turntables will find the most bang for their buck here. Some of the best deals available in the sale include:

• Dark Souls 1 – Exclusive Double LP: $19.99 (43% off)

• Dark Souls 2 – Exclusive Double LP: $19.99 (43% off)

• Dark Souls 3 – Exclusive Double LP: $19.99 (43% off)

• Undertale Soundtrack Vinyl 2LP: $19.99 (50% off)

• Cuphead Soundtrack Vinyl 4LP: $69.99 (42% off)

You can shop the entire vinyl sale right here while it lasts. Additional gaming soundtracks that are up for grabs include Uncharted 4, Namco Museum, Borderlands, The Last Guardian and more.

Unfortunately, one of the vinyl records that’s not currently part of the sale is the brand new Transformers Classic Soundtrack Vinyl LP. It was released earlier this year on Bumblebee-themed yellow-and-black pressed vinyl, then promptly sold out. By popular demand, a new pressing was produced in Soundwave blue that you can order right here for $29.99 while supplies last.

We suppose that a cassette would have been more appropriate in this case, but let’s face it: unless you own an old car, you probably don’t have any way to play these 40 tracks from the ’80s cartoon.

Finally, the vinyl records sale is part of a larger Dog Days of Summer sale that is happening over at ThinkGeek right now, and it features discounts of up to 80% on over 400 items. Pretty much every fandom imaginable is represented, with a few fun gadgets tossed in there for good measure. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve hand-picked a few of the more interesting deals to help you get started…

• Dungeons & Dragons Hawaiian Shirt: It’s only $17.99! (55% off)

• Jurassic Park Hawaiian Shirt: $17.99 (55% off)

• Star Wars Geeki Tikis: $7.99 to $37.99 (53% off)

• Pokemon Trainer Kits – Flareon / Gengar: $10.99 (63% off)

• Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield Backpack: $12.99 (78% off)

• Pokemon Figure 12-Pack: $13.99 (60% off)

• Legend of Zelda Master Sword: $12.99 (68% off)

• Star Trek Swimsuits: Prices Vary

• Vintage Nixie Tube Clock: $149.99 (50% off)

• Pokemon Bed in a Bag: $39.99 (60% off)

If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Naturally, the ThinkGeek sales won’t last long, so take advantage of them while you can.

