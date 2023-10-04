Gearbox Brings Back Dead Hero Shooter for a Weekend

Developer Motiga launched its MOBA shooter Gigantic back in 2017, but the game was shut down after only about a year. This is why it was such a surprise when some Gigantic fans woke up this morning to a message from Gearbox in their e-mail saying that they are opening up the servers once again for a "limited time throwback event." In fact, Gearbox says the event will include a few never-before-seen features for fans to explore. It's a bit of an odd move from Gearbox if Gigantic isn't coming back permanently, but it will be fun for veteran players to get the chance to jump back in one last time.

The Gigantic Throwback event kicks off on October 5 at 12 PM PT and runs through October 6 at 9 PM PT. Notably, the event is only available on PC, so Xbox One players won't be able to hop in. That said, the fact that Gearbox is adding several new features, many fans on the Gigantic subreddit think this could potentially lead to the game coming back in some way. Obviously, it's tough to predict if anything will actually come from this given how surprising the move is, but anything seems possible at this point.

What is Gigantic?

(Photo: Gearbox)

If you're new to the Gigantic streets, Motiga's third-person shooter is a mix between hero shooter and MOBA. Players fight alongside massive Guardians in 5v5 battles. Ultimately, you're trying to destroy the other team's Guardian by powering up your own. If you've played League of Legends or DOTA 2, imagine your core could get up and move around the map and you have a decent idea of what to expect.

There are 20 playable characters to choose from, giving the game the variety it needs to stay fun over a long period. Unfortunately, Motiga was shut down in 2017 by parent company Perfect World Entertainment around the same time the publisher closed Torchlight developer Runic Games. The closure was soon followed by Gigantic's servers shutting down because Perfect World couldn't find a way to get the game to bring in enough money to keep the doors open.

New Features for Gigantic's Throwback Event

The reason some fans think Gigantic might be on the cusp of a full comeback is that Gearbox is introducing several new features for the event. It's hard to imagine they'd do all this for a single weekend, but it could surprise us once again. Here's a look at everything Gearbox is adding to Gigantic for the event:

Rush Mode : A more accessible, fast-paced and action-packed mode for all players bringing a simplified Gigantic experience that lets you jump in and get into the action of Gigantic with ease

: A more accessible, fast-paced and action-packed mode for all players bringing a simplified Gigantic experience that lets you jump in and get into the action of Gigantic with ease Build Loadout System: Build and customize your own unique loadouts and choose which upgrade path you want to take for each hero in Gigantic.

Revamped Content