Gears 5 Is The Biggest Game In The Series Yet

Gears 5 is poised to release in a couple of months via the Xbox One and PC, and when it does hit, it will be the biggest entry in the series yet, or at least this is what developer The Coalition is claiming. Further, its campaign is the largest campaign to date for the franchise, and this applies to both the PvP and PvE as well. In other words, all across the board it’s the biggest installment in the cover-shooter series.

“Gears 5 is the largest Gears of War to date; it’s the largest campaign ever made, the largest PvE ever made, the largest versus ever made,” said Ryan Cleven, the game’s multiplayer design director while to Game Informer. “The team at The Coalition is an extremely talented but focused team that believes in this game.”

Cleven continued, talking about the studio’s philosophy that makes everything possible:

“They’re extremely passionate about bringing their mark, a high degree of quality, and a legacy that Gears fans will recognize. There is no magic bullet; it’s trusting the people around you. [Studio head Rod Fergusson] has this saying he repeats every time we start a new project: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ That’s something we really believe in at the studio. We believe in trusting each other so we can get efficiency out of that.”

As you will know, bigger isn’t always better. And for the series specifically, there’s never been an emphasis on making things big. That said, it sounds like at least the team and Microsoft are dumping resources into the game, which hopefully means it will be an improvement on Gears of War 4, the first game in the series from The Coalition, which failed to have the same type of impact its predecessors did.

Gears 5 will be available on Xbox One and PC (via Windows 10 and Steam) when it launches on September 10. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

