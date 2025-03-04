Gears of War: E-Day Release Date Rumor Isn’t What Fans Want to Hear

A new rumor tied to Gears of War: E-Day has shed new light on the game’s release date, but it’s not what fans have hoped for. Upon its reveal this past year, Xbox and developer The Coalition didn’t provide a broad launch window for its new Gears of War game. However, in recent months, rumors have suggested that E-Day could be Xbox’s big title to release in tandem with the 2025 holiday season. Now, if a new rumor is more accurate, it sounds like this is no longer the case.

According to new info from gaming insider exTas1s, Gears of War: E-Day is currently targeting a release date in 2026. While it’s noted that this date could be moved forward into 2025 if E-Day is finished in time, this seems unlikely. As such, Xbox’s lineup for 2025 will instead center around games like The Outer Worlds 2, South of Midnight, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and others.

Fortunately, Gears of War fans might have something else to play this year while waiting for Gears of War: E-Day. Also mentioned in this rumor is that a remastered collection of older Gears of War games will be releasing in 2025. This collection has been rumored numerous times in the past, but it’s now said to finally be getting revealed later this year at the Xbox Games Showcase that will presumably take place in June. And perhaps most notable of all, this Gears of War bundle is said to be launching on PS5 in addition to Xbox and PC.

For now, all we truly know about Gears of War: E-Day is that it will serve as a prequel to the entirety of the Gears of War saga. The game will bring back original protagonists Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago and will tell centered around the titular event “Emergence Day”. Gameplay footage for Gears of War: E-Day has yet to emerge, but even if the game doesn’t release this year, it’s likely that we’ll see it in action in the months ahead.

