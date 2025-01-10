Gears of War: E-Day Rumor Leaks Holiday 2025 Release Date

Gears of War is one of Microsoft and Xbox’s biggest and most well-known series ever since the original Gears of War was released on the Xbox 360 in 2006. Since then, numerous sequels and spin-offs have been released, including an announced Gears of War 6, but the recently announced Gears of War: E-Day has captured fans’ attention. Gears of War: E-Day returns to the beginning of the saga, making it a prequel taking place at the beginning of the events that led into Gears of War and the rest of the franchise. While it was announced, no official release date was given, but fans may have determined when Gears of War: E-Day will be released thanks to a rumor.

According to leaks, Gears of War: E-Day will be released during the holidays in 2025. This makes sense for multiple reasons. Holiday releases are common and a great way to move a title because fans are buying the game for themselves or others. Secondly, fans put together a release pattern showing Gears of War games are typically revealed about a year before release, at least since The Coalition took over as developer.

Both Gears of War 4 and Gears of War 5 were revealed and then released about a year later. While there was a long gap between Gears of War 5 and Gears of War: E-Day, there is no reason to believe that The Coalition would deter from this pattern. That said, this is a leak and rumor, which means there is no guarantee this is true. As much as fans want to believe a 2025 holiday release for Gears of War: E-Day, they need to keep their hopes in check until an official announcement is made.

The official announcement trailer for Gears of War: E-Day was beautiful and nostalgic, showing a younger Marcus Fenix facing for his life against a Locust Grub. Though it was a cinematic trailer. In the end, Marcus manages to stab the Grub with the Lancer, the pre-chainsaw version, and blow its head off. Unfortunately, an Emergence Hole opens up, nearly killing Marcus. But Marcus’ best friend, Dom Santiago, shows up just in time to save him.

The trailer was full of details showing the setting and period of Gears of War: E-Day. From the Lancer that only had a bayonet to an intact city, fans immediately knew Gears of War: E-Day was a prequel. The name also gives it away, as E-Day is the day the Locust emerged from underground and attacked humanity. E-Day takes place after the Pendulum Wars, so sadly fans won’t be able to play through that era of the Gears of War history.

Gears of War: E-Day does not have an official release date, and is only listed as coming soon. If the leaks are true, fans can fight for humanity’s survival on E-Day, fourteen years before the events of Gears of War. The thought of returning as Marcus and Dom, an iconic duo, and once against playing this tactical cover-based third-person shooter has many fans excited.