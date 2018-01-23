Here’s A First Look At the Gears of War: The Rise of Raam Comic Book

There's some interesting lore in the Gears of War series, and since we don't have a new game coming out anytime soon (following the success of 2016's Gears of War 4), it never hurts to have a comic series that digs more into it.

The team at IDW are hard at work on a new comic series that focuses on General RAAM, the much-feared member of the Locust Horde that will stop at nothing when it comes to crushing the humans. Game Informer has posted the first pictures from the forthcoming comic, which will be available for purchase starting January 24.

The comic tells the tale of General RAAM's rise to power, and how he was able to showcase his power and become a true powerhouse for the Locust Horde. As you can see from the pages below, there's quite a story to tell – and it's filled with the kind of violent imagery you've come to expect from the hit third-person shooting series.

The Rise of RAAM was written by Kurtis Wiebe, and features artwork by both artist Max Dunbar and colorist Jose Luis Rio. It looks to be a jam-packed story, based on the synopsis on the inside of the page:

"The most iconic villain of the Gears of War universe takes the spotlight! Years before he became the bane of humanity on Emergence Day, RAAM rose through the ranks to take leadership of the Locust Horde armies thanks to his intelligence, strength, and ruthlessness. Now, witness that swift and brutal ascent in The Rise of RAAM!"

(Photo: IDW)

(Photo: IDW)

(Photo: IDW)

(Photo: IDW)

(Photo: IDW)

(Photo: IDW)

The comic is a collaboration between IDW, Microsoft Studios and The Coalition, respectively, so it should stick pretty closely to the root of the series as we know it. Judging by how the story starts, it's definitely building up in an interesting way, and, yep, you just gotta love that carnage.

Hopefully we'll see some more Gears of War to go along with this story soon enough, since Gears 4 opened up an interesting new arc for fans to go down. If you missed it, you can check it out now for Xbox One and Windows 10.